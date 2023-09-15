(The Center Square) – Hunter Biden’s attorney said Republican interference at the U.S. Department of Justice was behind the latest indictment of President Joe Biden’s son.

Attorney Abbe Lowell in a statement said the charges were expected. Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday in federal court in Delaware on three counts tied to the possession of a gun while using drugs. Two of the counts involve allegations that he allegedly lied on a form attesting that he was not using illegal drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018. The third count alleges that he possessed a firearm while using illegal drugs.

“As expected, prosecutors filed charges today that they deemed were not warranted just six weeks ago following a five-year investigation into this case,” Lowell said. “The evidence in this matter has not changed in the last six weeks, but the law has and so has MAGA Republicans’ improper and partisan interference in this process.”

Lowell said U.S. Attorney Special Counsel David Weiss caved to pressure from Republicans.

“Hunter Biden possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days was not a threat to public safety, but a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice,” he said.

Lowell also said the new charges shouldn’t be allowed based on his preview plea agreement.

“We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr. Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate that law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court,” he said.

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on gun and tax fraud charges fell apart in July after last-minute disagreements over the degree to which Hunter could face future charges for other alleged crimes still possibly under investigation.

That plea deal mainly revolved around alleged tax crimes and a single gun charge. The new indictment includes three separate charges related to Hunter’s possession of the gun.

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 10 years in prison on the first two counts and five years on the third count.