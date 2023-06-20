President Joe Biden’s son has pleaded guilty to federal crimes, U.S. prosecutors said on June 20.

Hunter Biden, 53, has admitted to intentionally failing to pay federal income tax, U.S. Attorney David Weiss said in a letter to the U.S. court in Delaware.

The law in question forbids people from “willfully fail[ing]” to file tax returns or pay taxes.

Hunter Biden received more than $1.5 million in taxable income during 2017 and more than $1.5 million more during 2018, according to an indictment. He was required by law to pay more than $100,000 in income tax for his earnings each of those years. But he “did willfully fail” to pay the tax.

The counts are misdemeanors. Each carries up to one year in prison.

No court dates have been scheduled as of yet, according to the court docket.

The younger Biden was also charged with violating another law.

Hunter Biden, in 2018, “knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance … did knowingly possess a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver with serial number RA 551363, said firearm having been shipped and transported in interstate commerce,” an indictment states.

The law in question forbids people convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term of more than one year or who illegally use or are addicted to a controlled substance as defined in the Controlled Substance Act from possessing firearms.

Several outlets have reported that Hunter Biden possessed a gun in 2018 and that his then-girlfriend, Hallie Biden—the widow of Hunter’s brother, Beau—threw the gun into a garbage can before it was recovered by authorities. Hunter Biden has said in his autobiography that he was using crack cocaine that year.

Hunter Biden has agreed to enter a pretrial diversion agreement on that charge, according to Weiss.

Pretrial diversion programs enable defendants to get charges dismissed if they meet certain criteria. The objectives of the programs include preventing future criminal activity and promoting rehabilitation, according to the Department of Justice.

The charge carries up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Christopher Clark, a lawyer representing Hunter Biden, declined to comment.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joe Biden has claimed in the past that his son “did nothing wrong.”

Former President Donald Trump, who was recently charged with 37 counts, said that the new information indicates the justice system is broken.

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weiss was appointed by Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the Senate the following year. He is one of the few U.S. attorneys from the Trump administration to be retained by President Biden.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.