According to a new survey, nearly two-thirds of U.S. voters think Biden has been compromised by his family ties to China.

The Trafalgar Group survey, in conjunction with Convention of State Action, found that over 50 percent said it is “very likely” that Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”

About 11.5 percent of those surveyed said it’s “somewhat likely” Biden is compromised, while 36.4 percent said it is “unlikely.”

Among democrats, about two-thirds think Biden is un-compromised, Just the News reports. On the other hand, among republicans, over 85 percent think Biden is compromised.

Among independents, over two-thirds think Biden is compromised by what they consider their various and close ties to China.

President of Convention of States Action Mark Meckler said the poll numbers are an indication that members of the U.S. voter base “see through the smoke and mirrors.”

“They’re watching as the Biden administration’s policies benefit China more than our own country and conclude that the president is serving the interests of the Chinese Communist Party and must be compromised,” he said.

