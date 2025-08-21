How about some help? GOPUSA Staff | Aug 21, 2025 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 7 votes. Please wait... Share:
I don’t care what people think about PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump’s demeanor. A man who negotiates the end of 5 wars in 6 months deserves to be cut a little slack.
It’s a New Dawn. Log off Tic-Tac, come out of Grandma’s basement and see what life really has to offer. Or, stay down there and be miserable for the rest of your life.
If you do decide to stay down there, be satisfied with your choice. Don’t complain to FREED people about how your choices make your existence suck so bad. We understand. We understand that if we made those same choices our lives would suck just as bad.
Pity we can’t brick them in their basements!!