Republican Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan alleged at a press conference Thursday that President Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings involving his son Hunter.

Comer, citing whistleblowers, asserted that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.”

The representatives alleged that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden participated in “waste, fraud, and abuse” in international business dealings. The Republicans are releasing a report Thursday outlining their findings.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said.

Read more at Fox News

And here’s the Democrat counterpunch.

Investigating the investigators: Dem strategists to launch counterpunch to House GOP

A group of top Democratic strategists are launching a multi-million-dollar hub to counter an expected investigative onslaught by the likely incoming House GOP majority — digging into President Joe Biden, his administration and his son, on top of potential Cabinet impeachments.

— Read more at Politico

