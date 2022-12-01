(The Center Square) – A U.S. House Democrat blasted President Joe Biden for his planned ritzy dinner with France’s leader Emmanuel Macron.
Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, called out Biden on Twitter, suggesting the president is a hypocrite for crushing the lobster industry with strict regulations while purchasing 200 lobsters from Maine for the state dinner with Macron.
Golden has spoken against regulations limiting lobster harvesting for environmental reasons.
“If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business,” Golden wrote on Twitter.
Biden is scheduled to spend Thursday with Macron, including a morning bilateral meeting, a press conference around noon, as well as the dinner.
The criticism comes as Maine’s lobster industry is under fire from environmental groups over concerns about its impact on north Atlantic right whales.
As The Center Square previously reported, Whole Foods will stop selling lobster caught in the Gulf of Maine at hundreds of its retail stores across the country. The company cited concerns raised by sustainability groups, including the Marine Stewardship Council, which has withdrawn its endorsement of the U.S. lobster industry.
Maybe this will be a good thing for consumers. Jacksonville Fl. only has two Whole Food stores. So maybe Walmart, Winn-Dixie or Publix will start selling Main Lobster. 🙂 🙂 🙂 I eat Main Lobster every other week at New Berlin Fish House, so I do not care if Whole Foods sell it or not.
As a resident of Central Florida myself, Scruffy_USN_Retired, I’d love to see Winn-Dixie and Publix selling Maine lobsters. Seems to me Walmart at one time sold Maine lobsters, but it’s been many years
There are no Whole Foods in my area. If there was, I’d avoid it like The Plague.
We visited Maine this fall. The stricter regulations are already hitting the consumer. Over $30 for a lobster roll! And that’s right where they catch the lobsters. Still, the foolish people there elect Dems.