Legislation bans imitation weapons unless they are brightly colored or completely constructed of translucent materials
Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (S.687/A.3998) to strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons, which can be used to commit crimes.
Her team said, “The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from being used to commit crimes, and allowing law enforcement to identify a device as fake when assessing threats.”
“My top priority as governor is keeping New Yorkers safe, and that means cracking down on devices used to commit crime,” Hochul said. “Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement and all New Yorkers safe.”
Again, her team said, “This new law strengthens existing restrictions on imitation weapons by clarifying that permissible imitation weapons must be easily identifiable: They cannot be black, blue, silver or aluminum, and must be colored white, bright red, bright orange, bright yellow, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or be made entirely of transparent or translucent materials. While certain imitation weapons are prohibited by certain municipalities, like New York City, this new law will create consistency throughout the state. Limited common-sense exceptions for special use, such as imitation weapons used in theatrical productions, are permitted.”
According to data released by the Office of the Attorney General, there have been at least 63 shootings in New York state as a result of individuals mistaking imitation weapons for real firearms, eight of which have resulted in fatalities, and hundreds of crimes have been committed in New York City with imitation weapons.
Earlier this month, Hochul announced a 93% increase use of the “Red Flag Law” by law enforcement as part of ongoing efforts to combat increased gun violence throughout the state. She also formed the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, which has been successful in combatting the transportation of illegal guns across state lines.
Assembly member Tom Abinanti said, “Too many people have been killed or injured, and too many crimes committed, because a toy gun looked real. I applaud Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recognizing how this new law will make our communities safer by setting uniform statewide standards to ensure toy or imitation weapons are unmistakably an imitation or toy. Real guns that are misused are a big problem – we don’t need the problem compounded by toy guns that look real.”
And if the criminal just spray paints their bright pink pistol black and commits a crime are you just gonna reprimand them and let them go on their way, like you do with most criminals??
Any fool who takes a toy gun to a real gun fight deserves all the lead he can ingest. Nature does have a way of culling out the Stupid, which the Democrats must pass more laws to keep alive long enough to vote for more of their Stupidity. Rather than red flagging the fake guns, THE PEOPLE would better served to spend their time red flagging the fake Politicians like Hochul.
Little Johnny Was sitting watching MSNBC when the Governor Hochul asked the audience a question:
“If there were five Democrat voters sitting on a fence trying to decide which way to vote and you shot them all with your gun how many would be left to vote?”
“All of them,” replied Johnny, “‘Cause dad told me mostly dead people voted democrat in the last Presidential election.”
WHAT crimes? THE LEFT sees no criminals, other than WE conservatives.
The Gov is way out of touch, handguns are now available in several different colors and have been for a long time. I would suggest that if the police tell you to drop the gun, do it immediately even if it is not real.
Good point MadeinAmerica33! One of our friends has a pink Glock, and I’ve seen plenty of brightly colored 380s for the ladies as well. Wonder how long until the idiot NY Dems try to outlaw them too?
this woman thinks she is GOD!
Oh, good. I plan to paint my Glock bright orange and openly carry it in a bright orange holster. That should make them leave me alone
We should all Rock and Glock around the clock, as it ticks off to the November elections. Maybe we should paint all the guns of her personal body guards black, after substituting toy guns when nobody was looking.
“Her team said, “The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from being used to commit crimes, and allowing law enforcement to identify a device as fake when assessing threats.”
It took legislation to be able to identify imitation “weapons”?