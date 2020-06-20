So Hillary Clinton, the queen of dishonesty and contemptuous pandering, is at it again. This time she’s seeking to convince Christians (undoubtedly her most cherished constituency group) that President Trump is attempting to “hijack” their faith.

From Breitbart

“That has been a pattern. He’s tried to hijack Christianity and the Bible in ways that are deeply hypocritical and that was just another occasion.”–Hillary Clinton, Sky News

Citing President Trump’s walk to St. Johns Church, which the leftist Fake News cabal has decried as a brutish act against “peaceful protesters,” Clinton denies the well-documented aggressiveness and violence of the group. She then goes on to explain why she’s in a position to address the President’s moral failings. Clearly, like all leftist Democrats, Clinton is so consumed with arrogance that she’s lost any room in her soul for even the slightest bit of self awareness and introspection. Otherwise, she’d be totally embarrassed.

It’s not working Hillary! Real Christians won’t fall for your shameless grandstanding. We’ve all seen the depths of moral depravity to which you sink, and which you defend in others of your sick/twisted ideology.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.