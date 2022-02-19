On September 19th, 2016 Michael Sussmann, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign, met with James Baker, the FBI General Counsel, and provided Baker with information, or “white papers,” which alleged that the Trump Organization was covertly communicating with a Russian Bank. Sussmann had obtained the so-called “white papers” on behalf of his client, the Clinton campaign, but Sussmann lied to the FBI, saying that the information hadn’t been obtained or presented on behalf of any client.

Simply put, the Clinton campaign paid a Tech executive to conduct surveillance on the internet traffic at Trump Tower and Trump’s Central Park West apartment building. More simply put, the Clinton Campaign paid someone to spy on then-candidate Trump. But it’s more damning still.

The Clinton Campaign, working in conjunction with Sussmann and the Tech Executive, nefariously tasked a small army of cyber “researchers” to tie then-candidate Trump to Russia. This was their mission. As the Durham filing states, “Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain VIPs,” referring to the Clinton Campaign and both Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias, who were the Perkins Coie lawyers in the employ of the Clinton Campaign.

The Tech executive delivered the goods; fulfilling his mission, and pleasing his “VIP” clients: the Perkins Coie law firm, represented by Sussmann and Marc Elias, who were paid by the Clinton Campaign. The Tech executive’s computer science minions discovered “a bank in Moscow that kept irregularly pinging a server registered to the Trump Organization on Fifth Avenue.” That’s what “Slate” reported on October 31st, 2016, a month after Sussmann met with the FBI.

The Slate article claimed that a group of computer scientists had taken it upon themselves to investigate whether or not the Trump campaign had come under attack from Russian hackers; their concern prompted by the alleged and still questionable Russian infiltration of the DNC servers earlier that spring. In the Slate article, one of the ‘computer scientists’ claimed, “we wanted to help defend both campaigns, because we wanted to preserve the integrity of the election.”

The Slate article stated that these non-partisan “researchers,” who had set out with the ‘noble’ intention of protecting the Trump campaign from Russian hackers, unexpectedly stumbled upon unexpected evidence that linked the Trump Campaign to the Alfa Bank in Russia. But the researchers didn’t stumble; they found what the Clinton Campaign had paid them to find — a Trump-Russia connection.

If you’re confused, you should be. None of this should make any sense because it was a desperate, illogical, and invented story by the Clinton Campaign to ONE) create a diversion from the damning Podesta emails, which were leaked by Wikileaks — the work of alleged “Russian hackers” and TWO) to divert attention away from the Clinton email scandal.

Not only did the FBI determine in 2017 that no such connection existed between the Trump campaign and Alfa Bank, but Alfa Bank has filed two lawsuits, alleging that cyber-attacks were committed against them in 2016 intended to “create the illusion of secret communications between the Bank and the Trump Organization.”

Let’s review.

In July of 2016 the Tech Executive began working with Michael Sussmann on behalf of the Clinton Campaign to tie Trump to Russia. In September of 2016 Sussmann brought the results of the spy operation to the FBI, alleging that Trump had a connection to Alfa Bank in Russia, while denying he was working on behalf of the Clinton Campaign. And in October Slate broke the story that an independent group of computer scientists unintentionally discovered the ‘said’ Trump-Russia connection. Hours later, Hillary tweeted that “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”

What this amounts to is a desperate and coordinated conspiracy by the Clinton Campaign to conveniently transfer their own misfortunes to the Trump Campaign; to weaponize their “Russia hacked the DNC” narrative against the Trump campaign. I’ll explain.

The DNC hired the private security firm CrowdStrike in the Spring of 2016 to investigate a suspected “cyber-attack” of its network. The most damning contents of the “hacked” emails from Clinton Campaign chairman John Podesta revealed that Obama had lied about not being aware of Clinton’s infamous unsecured private server while she was Secretary of State and that the DNC had colluded to prevent Bernie Sanders from winning the nomination, even feeding Hillary Clinton a debate question ahead of a Democratic primary debate against Sanders.

True or not, the DNC and Clinton Campaign blamed Russian hackers for the Wikileaks released Podesta emails, which were both damning and embarrassing for the Clinton Campaign. News first broke that the DNC was hacked by “Russians” around mid-June of 2016 and the Clinton Campaign conveniently began working with Sussmann and the Tech executive to tie Trump to Russia in July, according to the Durham filing.

Whether the scandalous Podesta emails were leaked from inside the DNC or were hacked by Russians as the Democrats claim, the Clinton Campaign panicked. They made a calculated and strategic decision to redirect the publics’ attention away from the real corruption of the Clinton Campaign and Clinton herself to the fabricated narrative that Russia was working to help Trump win the election.

Hillary Clinton, a criminal, conspired to make herself a victim; not only of Russian hackers, but of a vast Trump-Russian conspiracy to steal an election. To do so she needed to connect Trump to Russia. So she paid ‘computer scientists’ to falsify “white papers” connecting Trump to Alfa Bank.

Hillary Clinton is claiming this is a “fake scandal.” Twenty four years ago, in 1998, she also claimed that the Lewinski scandal was a “vast right-wing conspiracy.” She lied then and she’s lying now. Hillary Clinton isn’t a victim, she’s a jail-bound crook.

Drew Allen is the host of “The Drew Allen Show” podcast. He is a Texas-bred, California-based and millennial author, columnist, and political analyst. His work can be read and seen and heard at drewthomasallen.com