The School District of Philadelphia will begin periodically screening middle school students for weapons on Monday, citing high crime rates in the city.
The weapons screenings will take place upon arrival at six schools each day.
Before students are scanned, they will have the chance to discard inappropriate items or weapons. If any item is found, they will be detained and referred to police, 6 ABC reports.
Spokesperson Monica Lewis said the schools are selected at random and the screenings are conducted in the presence of at least one school leader.
“They’ll just have school safety officers at these schools where they already have them stationed anyway, and they’ll have the students go through a detector, if a detector is at that building, or they will have the wand,” Lewis said.
Metal detectors have already been installed at Philadelphia high schools for years, but recently, weapons began surfacing at elementary and middle schools.
“We have had at least two incidents where students may have had a weapon before they entered the building. Or there was a situation where the student had a weapon that discharged after school, outside of a building, and we assume he may have had that with him while he was in school that day,” Lewis said.
The random screenings will continue until the end of this school year. Over the summer, school leaders will decide whether to continue them next year.
WHAT will it take for these anti-gun nuts, to realize, MAKING MORE AND MORE “GUN FREE ZONES” IS an invite to criminals to “SHOOT THE PLACE the hell up!”???
Why just Philly? How about New York, Baltimore, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco? All dummycrat run cities in dummycrat run states. Seems like gun friendly states are safer to live in.
When they start screening the teachers, many of whom would not enter those Democrat scholastic hell holes without arms for self-defense will just result in more teachers resigning and the child peer group of criminal schools taking over the education of the children, which already has if you cannot rust the kids to not even come to school without a hidden gun for self-defense.
This is just another sad commentary on what is happening all around us. I live forty minutes away from Philadelphia but there is no way that myself and my friends would ever go into the cesspool and take the very real risk of becoming a victim. Why does any parent agrees to send their children to schools where there is an imminent danger lurking all around? Too bad that the teacher’s unions will never allow teachers to be trained and armed in their classrooms.
>> Why does any parent agrees to send their children to schools where there is an imminent danger lurking all around? <<
Well, which is the easiest course, standing up and demanding a safe place where your kids can actually learn, or just close your eyes, pretend it isn't happening, and go to your Friday night party? There's your answer.