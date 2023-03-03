Calls for a boycott of Hershey’s products erupted on Twitter Wednesday over the company’s decision to feature a transgender woman in its International Women’s Day promotion in Canada.
On March 1, Hershey’s reintroduced its special edition labeled “SHE” bars to “shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day.” The bars were originally rolled out in 2021 for International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8.
In Canada, Hershey’s promotes “HER” bars and its campaign features five women, including Fae Johnstone, a transgender rights activist.
“Honoured to be featured in this campaign by @Hersheys Canada for #InternationalWomensDay alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers,” Johnstone tweeted.
Johnstone is pictured on one of the bars and she is featured in the advertisement.
“We still have a long way to go in the fight to end misogyny, patriarchy and gender-based violence,” she tweeted. “I hope this campaign helps give more young women and girls role models and possibility models. And shows them how we can … change the world, together.”
But many people on Twitter were upset with Johnstone’s inclusion in the campaign.
“You get the feeling that these companies *always* despised women — they were just waiting for the right moment to stick it to us,” tweeted Abigail Shrier, author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.” “Here’s the thing about real women, Hersheys: we have long memories.”
Hershey didn’t respond when reached for comment.
The issue of transgender rights has received a backlash in recent years.
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill that would have limited transgender youth participation in scholastic sports. A teacher in Beaver County was reinstated last year after being suspended over refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas made headlines as the first trans woman NCAA champion in Division I history after finishing first in the women’s 500-yard freestyle event and recording the fastest time of the NCAA season.
International Women’s Day originated in the U.S. and European suffrage movements of the early 20th century. The United Nations adopted the day in 1977.
#1. Misogyny is against women – NOT males pretending to be women.
#2. Patriarchy is a practical custom around the world, it is not written in stone.
#3. Gender-based violence? One must be able to define gender, before one can say gender-based violence.
Absolutely!
Transwomen are mocking real women and so are ultra misogynistic.
Science based reality, like DNA, determine a person’s sex. Humans brains aren’t fully developed until age 25.
It’s a sad transgression that the medical industrial complex is making $ off of kids’ confusion.
IF anything, the PRO TRANS folks, are the ones being Mysognistic…
It gets more ridiculous every day! I don’t care if a man wants to pretend he’s a woman; that’s his own business. But when he AND OTHERS try to make us think that he really IS a woman when we have to put our collective foot down. He can wear whatever he wants, he can misuse the English language ( – we do enough of that as it is – ) but no intelligent person should be fooled by his pretending. While I’m not calling for a boycott of Hershey’s, I’m certainly less inclined to purchase the products of ANY company that tries to fool us into believing that this foolishness is real.
AND when they go further and demand WE ACCEPT THEM AS that woman, when BY BIOLOGY THEY ARE NOT< that is going too far.
They want to mess with M&M’s—now they want to start on Hershey’s.
Enough is enough.. Ut usb’t enough that these people wage a daily war on everything American—our founding, our values, and our principles—now things that have been adopted into our culture like baseball, apple pie, and Chevrolet have to come under assault as well.
You schmucks who want to ruin everything—go somewhere else.
I can add “anything made by Hershey” to my list of “Things to Avoid Like The Plague”.
So no more Reeces, Almond joys, kitcats, Paydays, Goodbars. Fifth avenues or the like for me..
hershey can kisses [email protected]@@
Yep, the same Libs that claim to be all about “women’s rights” have done all they can to destroy women’s sports!
Why did people who are so out of step with the customers of their product think this was a good idea?. All the good that Mr. And Mrs.. Hershey did is being destroyed by Uber Woke Arrogant Foolish Corporate entities. Hopefully they aren’t infecting the Hershey school system. Is anyone checking to make sure the Woke disease isn’t festering in the school.
When will these companies learn that they should just stick to making good products? No one wants their opinion on anything except the taste of chocolate. Years ago, I quit buying Gillette products because of their woke commercials. Turns out a very large number of other people did also. Will never go back to them
As a woman (a person with XX chromosomes) I’m getting REALLY sick and tired of men (those with XY chromosomes) telling us how to be women. They aren’t women, they will never be women, and all the pretending in the world isn’t going to change that.
Why do companies think they must cater to this segment of the population? Aren’t there enough women to enlist to publicly endorse their products? Why not use a man and a woman to endorse the products? There are more male/females than only one part of the population. This man is not a woman! If I had the mind of a woman I would never purchase any Hershey products. For one, I will support women and I will choose to not purchase any more Hershey products or support any programming that endorses Hershey products. It’s time we stood up and said we have had enough of this ignorance!