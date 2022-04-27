Harvard University plans to shell out a whopping $100 million to study and address its history with slavery, according to a Tuesday announcement from its president.
The Committee on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery released a report and announced a $100 million fund to implement the report’s recommendations, President Larry Bacow said.
The report listed a series of recommendations including how the university can “redress” its “legacies with slavery” through teaching, research and service,” the Daily Caller reports.
“I recognize that this is a significant commitment, and for good reason,” Bacow said in his announcement. “Slavery and its legacy have been a part of American life for more than 400 years. The work of further redressing its persistent effects will require our sustained and ambitious efforts for years to come.”
One of the recommendations, titled “Establish an Endowed Legacy of Slavery Fund to Support the University’s Reparative Efforts,” proposes creating a Legacy of Slavery Fund to implement the findings of the report.
“Financial expenditures are a necessary predicate to and foundation for redress,” the recommendation said, but stated “profound harm caused by the University’s entanglements with slavery and its legacies cannot be valued in monetary terms alone.”
Additionally, the report said that Harvard should “provide financial support for research, dissemination of knowledge, recruitment of students from tribal communities, and other reparative efforts benefiting members of New England’s Native communities.”
Other recommendations include partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as school, tribal colleges, universities and non-profit organizations to “confront systemic and enduring inequities that impact descendant communities in the United States.”
“The legacy of slavery, including the persistence of both overt and subtle discrimination against people of color, continues to influence the world in the form of disparities in education, health, wealth, income, social mobility, and almost any other metric we might use to measure equality,” Bacow said. “Let us learn from this report and work together to recognize and redress the injustices that it so carefully documents.”
How do you like that use of your hard earned tuition money, you harvard elitists? Might as well flush a hundred million down the toilet.
$100 million of Harvard money, first stolen from WE THE PEOPLE in taxes to support student loans whose increased circulated education funds inflated the price of education by 200% of what it is really worth, which now will be forgiven and have to be paid off by the taxpayers. Just how many creative ways can these Democrat liberal criminals figure out how to socially redistribute our hard-earned tax dollars to fund mindless social divisive Democrat causes that create no more wealth, but just CONSUME it in meaningless wealth depleting projects that place our children into debt for the next 3-4 generations? If you cannot understand the meaning of LEGAL THEFT by political criminals then you obviously graduated from a Liberal University of social sheep herd creation where upon graduation, they issue you a sheepskin to signify they have pulled the wool over your eyes, to be later used to cover your intellectual nakedness. Someone needs to go to jail and it’s the politicians, not the sheep who just do what sheep are created to do and follow. All we like sheep have gone astray, each one to his own way. We were a much better country when we created and educated THE PEOPLE to become American Eagles.
I think Harvard, like the vast majority of other Ivy League bastions of educational excellence—well, they were at one time—should direct their focus on reclaiming their standards of excellence in true, honest-to-God education. After Mrs Ketanji Jackson’s idiotic response to Senator Blackburn’s question during her confirmation hearing for the position of Supreme Court Justice—can you define what a woman is—and her over-the-top response that she could not because she wasn’t a biologist. If that is the best you people can put out, then education is quite obviously no longer your focus. Such a response from a university graduate—Harvard in particular—is crass stupidity.
Looks to me like you have some work to do unrelated to your legacies regarding slavery. Enslaving people in stupidity, maybe??