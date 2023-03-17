WASHINGTON — President Biden’s daughter-in-law Hallie is the mysterious “new Biden” family member who got paid Chinese cash in 2017, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed exclusively to The Post Thursday.
Comer said the payments to first son Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law-turned-former lover were revealed in subpoenaed bank records.
The records show Hallie Biden received $35,000 over two transfers in 2017 from Biden family associate Rob Walker, who got $3 million on March 1, 2017, from State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy.
Hallie Biden received a cut of $3 million in cash from China sent through an associate of Hunter, according to Republicans who released information from subpoenaed bank records.
Beau Biden’s widow was identified on Thursday as the third member of the first family wrapped up in Rep. James Comer’s investigation into allegations they used their names to profit on business deals around the world.
In a memo seen by DailyMail.com, Hallie received $35,000 in two transfers in March from Biden family associate John ‘Rob’ Walker, after he received a $3 million wire from the Chinese State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy.
Many details are included in this video.
Now, when are we going see the corrupt Bidens charged with crimes?
Or will this be another “Crooked Hillary” getting away with her destroying evidence about her email scandal, after she received a subpoena to turn it in. She even admitted that she destroyed the evidence. But was never even charged and went on to run for president.
The lies, cons, deceptions, immorality, hypocrisy and treachery of the treasonous, woke, socialist Democrat Party and their Democrat RINOs know no bounds.
Who says crime doesn’t pay? If you’re a member of the Biden crime cartel, or the Clinton crime cartel, or a leader of BLM aka Burn, Loot and Murder, or a liberal member of Congress it seems to pay pretty well.
And what does the American taxpayer get from Uncle Joe??
Higher taxes, crippling inflation, sky0high prices, supply issues. and an obscene national debt. There isn’t a Biden feeling one single pinch that the American citizen is feeling on a daily basis. Many losing their cars, their homes, their pensions. What are you losing, Joe??? Besides credibility.
Enough with the dog and pony show GOP, let’s see some arrests.
Scruffy asked: Now, when are we going see the corrupt Bidens charged with crimes?
PatriotUSA said: Enough with the dog and pony show GOP, let’s see some arrests.
Who in the GOP brings these charges that you demand?
Which branch of our government makes arrests for federal crimes?
Who controls that branch of our government?
Think about it. You can answer your own questions.