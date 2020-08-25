Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a Wylie ISD teacher to be fired after an assignment was given to students that included a political cartoon comparing police officers to slave owners and Ku Klux Klan members.
The assignment, which school officials said was not by authorized the district, showed a five-panel cartoon that started with a slave ship officer with his knee on a Black man’s neck and ended with a police officer with his knee on a Black man’s neck while he said, “I can’t breathe.”
Abbott tweeted Sunday that a teacher comparing police officers to the KKK is “beyond unacceptable. It’s the opposite of what must be taught. The teacher should be fired. I’m asking the Texas Education Agency to investigate and take action.”
Joe Gamaldi, vice president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, sent a letter to Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson saying that the assignment was “abhorrent and disturbing.” The district later issued an apology, Gamaldi said.
Wylie Independent School District spokesperson Ian Halperin told the Star-Telegram on Thursday that the assignment was given to Cooper Junior High eighth-grade social studies students as part of Celebrate Freedom Week, where students learned about the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence.
In an email dated Aug. 20, Cooper Junior High Principal Shawn Miller told parents that the assignment aligned with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards. The assignment was to determine if the rights detailed in the Bill of Rights — including the First Amendment rights of protest and free speech — are still as important or impactful now.
Miller’s email also indicated more than one teacher was involved in the assignment. School district officials haven’t publicly identified the teachers.
“The teachers wanted to provide the students with current events to analyze the Bill of Rights,” Miller wrote.
Miller added that the district holds law enforcement in the highest regard.
In a statement given to the Star-Telegram on Monday, Wylie ISD officials said they understand Abbott’s concerns about use of the unapproved political cartoon and will address the issue to prevent it from happening again.
“Wylie ISD will comply with the Governor and the Texas Education Agency to investigate this matter as we work together to rebuild trust in the community.,” the statement said.
The TEA did not immediately respond to an interview request.
No teachers’ names were released, but the district has an ongoing investigation. After social media backlash and parental concern, the assignment was taken down.
Alisha Whitfield, whose son was among the eighth-graders at Cooper Junior High given the online assignment, said she saw the assignment as a way to spark discussion about the First Amendment, freedom of speech and the right to protest.
Whitfield said while she respects law enforcement, it’s more important to have those discussions following Black Lives Matters protests and the death of George Floyd.
While the five-panel cartoon is getting attention, Whitfield said the assignment included two other cartoons students could analyze, including one that features a man rejecting wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic while saying, “I don’t have to wear a mask. I am a free American. I can do what I want.”
Then students had essay questions to answer:
1. What role does protest play in democracy?
2. Does protest lead to real change in a society/community?
3. Could the protests lead to real change in America’s treatment of Black and brown people?
4. What is cartoon #1 saying about U.S. history and the death of George Floyd?
Wylie resident Amber Jennings told the Star-Telegram on Thursday that teachers shouldn’t be putting this material out, especially not to 13- or 14-year-old students.
“Don’t indoctrinate our children to think this way,” Jennings said.
Jennings doesn’t blame Wylie ISD — instead she blames the teacher who gave the assignment, she said.
Whitfield said Abbott may not have gotten adequate information about the assignment and that the situation has been blown out of proportion. She also hopes no one is fired.
“It’s important for children to learn that they do have that freedom of speech, and I don’t know of a better place for them to learn it and a safer environment than when they’re in school,” she said.
True Texans don’t abide educational fools for long, and the eyes of Texas are upon them. The Republican Road runners will lead this Liberal Wylie Coyote right off a cliff to the unemployment line whose weep, weep, weep, will be replied with a resounding Republican Meep, Meep, Meep. One more Democrat Coyote road kill, blown up with the very socialist bombs he intended for us. In Texas, unlike California, Illinois and New York, its open season on Socialist Coyotes all year long.
The teacher SHOULD be fired and why were they there in the first place? It is absolutely imperative to our Republic that these teachers who are being dispersed throughout the country be vetted and with the parents looking on while they are being vetted. Parents, you have the power and never let anyone shuffle you out the door. You pay the bills and without you and the other taxpayers, they are out of steam.
This picture is starting to form a very troubling picture for our school system. They have used Covid to get rid of the former generation who knows American History and in their place are putting in these teachers who have graduated from these incubators of communism in the former generation’s place and teaching these communist lies to impressionable minds.
America, you need to get involved in your school boards and take a good long look at what our children are being taught. Get your veterans to look at these books, people of integrity and make certain what your/our children are being taught is the truth of the history of America. This taking God out of the Pledge of Allegiance, the bowing of the knees when our USA flag is raised. and on I could go with the stories of what is happening under our very noses. We have to pay attention, for not everyone has our interests at heart. Look no farther than the Globalists, Nancy Pelosi, Omar, Talaib, Pressley, Schumer, Schiff, Newsome, Whitmer and many more of their communist persuasion.
HIre the former teachers with knowledge of American History back.
With ‘teachers’ like this, my guess is a COMPLETE OVERHAUL OF MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
The unions should be forced to post a 5 million dollar bond for every teacher they place with an automatic forfeiture for EVERY ‘teacher’ that FAILS TO TEACH ACCURATE HISTORY….
Or any other subject!
Better yet…
GET RID OF THE UNIONS IN ALL ASPECTS OF AMERICAN LIVES~
Well, we can keep the Credit Unions…
Amen!
Fire the administrator of the school, too, for having really bad judgment in not firing this teacher in the first place.
So would this Alisha Whitfield and the teachers involved be as understanding if the assignment had images of a black man murdering black kids in Chicago? Or a black man pulling a white man from a truck and beating him senseless? Or a black woman chasing down a white woman and body slamming her to the ground from behind? Would they claim it is important to start a discussion about freedom of expression or speech? We all know the answer to that question. These teachers should be fired immediately. This was a political statement and left wing teachers have been allowed, for way too long, to get away with pushing their left wing narrative.
Let’s look at the opposite end of the spectrum here. What would have happened if the teacher was a Republican/Conservative and told the students to hang a black in effigy. What would have happened to that teacher (and/or administrator)???? The leftists/communists would have been screaming racists and demand tarring & feathering and the guillotine. There is a double-standard in sanctioning left and right teachers. This leftist teacher needs to be immediately investigated and fired for anti-white/anti-police bigotry.
Keep sending your kids to these government run schools whose teachers have already been propagandized by the system. The first thing the Gov. Abbott should do is tell them that all teachers that were involved in this get fired or cut off state funding. Where are the parents in all this anyhow? Just sitting there going along with this? Now you know why these disgusting, ignorant, indoctrinated teachers want the parents to sign waivers not to listen in on there kids while they are in class online.
What a sad situation. The Principal told parents that the assignment aligned with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards. If that is true then we need to reassess our standards. I don’t know how many people were involved in this fiasco but we do not need anyone teaching our children that support this behavior. Time to clean house and get these left-wing fanatics out. Our children are too important to have these people “educating” them. And if the school board supported this they also need to go! Good for you Governor!!!!
AMEN! I totally agree!!
When the parents sign the waivers, this is exactly what they want. Parents out of the way and not looking over their shoulders to see precisely what they are teaching these precious and impressionable students.
I have seen what they are doing in some of the schools, but it has now becoming systemic. This “tolerance” they speak of has nothing to do with race, it has to do with morality and morality comes from God.
We need to get a hold of the textbooks, publishers and start reading precisely what is coming from the minds who write the books. This also includes films and every aspect of what is being taught to our children. Never, never let the powers that be at your schools tell you to “run along now, you are just too emotional to deal with this situation.” Start at the head, the Superintendent, and work your way down. Become involved. Look at the candidates from local, state and national and vet them. See what is in their background, just as you would do when hiring an employee. And these teachers must have impeccable backgrounds.
And Coaches, you aren’t exempt. If you are going to allow your players to kneel before a blood bought flag of the USA then you pack your bags and go. We the people are FED UP. We pay your salaries and you will no longer be getting an exempt from scrutiny pass.