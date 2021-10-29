President Joe Biden wants to turn criminals into millionaires.

The Wall Street Journal reports his administration is in talks to pay reparations to some migrants who broke the law and illegally entered the country up to $1 million per family. The payments would go to those who were separated from their children at the southern border under the policies of former President Donald Trump.

So far, about 1,000 claims have been filed, with more bound to come.

This is unbelievably nuts. Americans who were wrongfully convicted and locked up for decades aren’t getting that much money. The families of soldiers killed on the battlefield aren’t getting that much money. American miners and oil riggers who lost their jobs to the green agenda aren’t getting that much money.

The illegal border crossers knew what they faced when they snuck into the country. They are owed nothing by the U.S. government.

The open border crowd may applaud such an abuse of taxpayer dollars, but I doubt working Democrats whose families are struggling to get by will support the payment scheme crafted by their party.

These are the kinds of radical policies that hopefully will make Republicans out of a lot of voters in 2022.

