President Joe Biden wants to turn criminals into millionaires.
The Wall Street Journal reports his administration is in talks to pay reparations to some migrants who broke the law and illegally entered the country up to $1 million per family. The payments would go to those who were separated from their children at the southern border under the policies of former President Donald Trump.
So far, about 1,000 claims have been filed, with more bound to come.
This is unbelievably nuts. Americans who were wrongfully convicted and locked up for decades aren’t getting that much money. The families of soldiers killed on the battlefield aren’t getting that much money. American miners and oil riggers who lost their jobs to the green agenda aren’t getting that much money.
The illegal border crossers knew what they faced when they snuck into the country. They are owed nothing by the U.S. government.
The open border crowd may applaud such an abuse of taxpayer dollars, but I doubt working Democrats whose families are struggling to get by will support the payment scheme crafted by their party.
These are the kinds of radical policies that hopefully will make Republicans out of a lot of voters in 2022.
Reward criminals for breaking the law.
While SHAFTING law abiding citizens.
WE are really prisoners in our own nation.
The democrat , socialist, Communist,Party of America, you know, That political party that George Soros is a Financial backer of all the time, ” That Party. ” says we bought and paid for through ” Welfare, ” ACertain Class of Citizens, why not Pay illegal immigrants to come into our Camp through ” Direct Payment, ” to vote for the democrat party, Way to Go, democrats, Buy those votes. !!
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Either WE the PEOPLE destroy this socialist Democrat Party or WE the PEOPLE
will become servants, slaves and wards of this socialist Democrat Party Dictatorship. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Add that to his “infrastructure” joke of a bill—cha-ching!! Jen Psaki—is it still going to cost zero dollars?? Maybe the middle class will get another tax.
We’re legitimate citizens who abide by the law and pay—pay—pay. Illegal aliens get to pour in and they receive—receive—receive.
Makes one want to leave the country, renounce citizenship, then sneak back in and get paid for passing go!
$450,000 per person if the family was separated at the border….. WOW….. I mean, even if you’re an open-borders advocate, you have to be asking yourself…. just where the heck is MY $450k ??
This is insane! Rewarding criminals while forcing American citizens who are facing record inflation pay for it. Those who entered the country illegally knew the risks. How many of the ‘families’ were actually families and how many were people either involved in trafficking or using the kids to get into the US. Shameful.
This is the only way the democrats can hold control and power over Americans. Pay dirty scum deviants to live in crime and they will vote democrat every time. No need to be a citizen just a criminal.
Arrest those filing suit and their lawyers as complicit accomplices.
What gets me, is HOW THE HELL IS IT even right, that illegal aliens, even get TO SUE WE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, like this? That would be like a bank robber being allowed to SUE A BANK HE ROBBED, for not having enough cash on hand, to make his robbery worth wile?
i am affraid war is on the horizon.
Yet another act of High Treason! Most of the DemonRat party, and whole bunch of RINOs are complicit in this treachery and should be hung at noon in the town square!!
How much longer does this country have to suffer under these morons?
Seems to me Kamala went to Central America to find out the root cause of migrants wanting to come here, but didn’t stop at our southern border going to there or coming back. Reparations of $450 grand sounds like a good “root cause” to become an illegal immigrant and Biden is continuing to fight against the Supreme Court ruling on “Remain in Mexico” policy. I think that Biden, his HSS Sec., and Kamala (if she can be found) are doing everything in their power to come with all kinds of “root causes” on their own to facilitate the swarms of soon to be illegals to come here. Trying to discover those causes by meeting with Central American leaders is only for show to dupe the liberal idiotic morons that voted to put Obiden in office that everything is hunkydory.
SO WHEN WIll the scotus, issue an Arrest warrant for biden, for contempt of court?
US citizen taxpayers are already illegally being robbed of $400 BILLION plus a year for upkeep of millions of unidentifiable, uninvited, unvetted, unskilled welfare dependent illegal aliens who have no legal right to even be here.
The Dem Party treats US working class citizens like an abusive husband who repeatedly beats his wife to a bloody pulp & then expects her to say she still loves him anyway.
More than half the nation knew that 2020 election must have been rigged since working class US citizens knew a Dem Party govt would impose the dictatorship we now are suffering.
Jan 6 was a righteous protest but looks like a real insurrection against Dem Party govt tyranny may be only way US citizens can reclaim their liberty, their culture, traditions & their social / economic well being.
Don’t think US citizens want to sacrifice or subordinate our best interests & national sovereignty / security to satisfy the financial aid expectations of Islam terrorist ruled nations or to support foreign citizens from failed Socialist ruled nations who come here illegally by the millions expecting US taxpayer funded welfare benefits.