Catholic League president Bill Donohue stands in disbelief about the latest LGBTQ activism targeting children, which saw the popular Muppet, Gonzo, change into a female – and try to get other Muppets to “transition,” too.
“Why would Disney – the alleged family-friendly entertainment giant – want to encourage kids to reject their sex, and why aren’t the media covering this story?” Donohue pondered in a Catholic League press release last week.
Goodbye Gonzo, hello woke activism
As left-wing corporate activism – through companies from Facebook to Coca-Cola – continues to use its influence to move the country into what critics call a form of Marxism, children are not being left out of the new vision for America … a vision being brought about through racial division, anti-Americanism, the culture of death, climate change and LGBTQ+ propaganda.
Donohue argues that Gonzo’s transition signifies a lot more than playing dress-up or make-believe.
“The Muppet character, Gonzo, has ‘transitioned’ to a girl, Gonzorella – that is why he is wearing a dress to the ‘royal ball,'” the Catholic leader recounted. “He does more than wear a dress – he instructs Miss Piggy and Summer that ‘doing things a little different can be fun.'”
Normalizing and encouraging transgenderism and other alternative lifestyles promoted by the LGBTQ movement is the focus, which the Catholic League leader argues has gone way past the tolerance stage of yesteryear.
“The message to children is: a boy can be a girl, and vice versa, and making this choice, they are told, is not something abnormal – it’s just ‘a little different,'” Donohue pointed out. “Moreover, [they contend] it can be ‘fun’ to reject your sex and pretend that you belong to the opposite sex.”
Not inclusiveness, but child abuse
Donohue argues that no matter how much the media, education system, politicians, entertainment industry and corporate America try to rebrand what they are doing – for example, pushing their agenda on America using their preferred lexicon with words such as “inclusion,” “tolerance,” “pride,” “transgender,” “gender pronouns” – what they are doing goes beyond neglect for children’s well-being.
“This needs to be called out for what it is: child abuse,” Donohue stressed. “Anyone who is even remotely knowledgeable about what sex transitioning entails – the physical and psychological problems that boys and girls experience are multiple – knows how pernicious this process is. Seven in ten of those who transition are girls wanting to be boys, and the extent of their suffering is well documented.”
Media silently aboard
As formerly child-friendly corporations such as Disney and Lego – which debuted its first LGBTQ+ set for the Gay Pride month of June – push dangerous sexuality on children at early ages, Donohue notices how the mainstream media is generally nowhere to be found on the issue.
“So why is it that – aside from some gay and conservative news sources – this story is being ignored by the most influential newspapers, as well as the broadcast and cable news networks?” Donohue ponders. “Is it their insouciance that is driving their passivity? Or cowardice?”
He points out that it is not just the Left that stands by while children are being indoctrinated to try out potentially harmful sexual lifestyles.
“The big disappointment is the lack of response from the conservative community – thank God we have some like Candace Owens who will not be intimidated,” the outspoken conservative continued.
“Genuine conservatives are concerned about the three ‘M’s’ – namely: markets, missiles and morality. In recent years, many have all but given up on the latter ‘M;’ hence, the advent of Disney poisoning the minds of children.”
In conclusion, Donohue emphasizes that anyone who thinks things can’t get much worse “is a fool.” He warns that if conservatives continue to retreat from controversial social and cultural issues, things will only get worse.
“This is not about treating everyone with respect – that is not the issue – it is about shielding our children from those who want to sexually engineer them,” he laments.
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Goodbye Disney. 👿
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the Obama White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” ”
The LGBTQ Con is just to want “equality acceptance and tolerance.” …… Bull Shieet!
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBT mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Ones relationship with GOD, is entirely between them and GOD.
Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable.
They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
IF folks are demented enough to STILL BE SUPPORTING DISNEY, i highly doubt This will get them to stop
Filthy perverts aren’t satisfied with just being a filthy pervert themselves. They can’t reproduce naturally so they try to turn little children into filthy perverts just like they are. But I seem to remember that Jesus Christ said if someone offended a little child who believed in Him that it would be better for him to have a millstone around his neck and be cast into the sea. So on Judgement Day it’s not going to go well for these demon possessed perverts.
The Disney Corporation, as to the real Walt Disney Productions, lost its family friendly entertainment moniker a long time ago when it began slipping more adult references into all its productions, putting racist and sexist spins om classic works of the past, and producing a lot of cookie cutter garbage remakes and sequals to previously original franchises. It doesn’t surprise me that they’re doing this now but it’s sad to see what was once great pander to passing and often questionable social fads promulgated by the radicals.
What a disgrace, destroying the minds of children, turning the children against their parents (the state wants to control the kids) and turning the children into communists. The innocence of beautiful children being destroyed by the communist state. The parents of these children better wake up!
As stalin said. GIVE ME THE KIDS FOR four years, and the SEEDS OF WHAT I SOW will never be eradicated!
If Walt Disney were alive today, I wonder what he would think of what has become of his work? Is this what he would have envisioned?
Walt is rolling in his grave so much that an earth quake should be expected at Disneyland.
PITY That is only hyperbole, AND NOT ACTUALLY HAPPENING! At a 9.999999 rated quake!
To paraphrase the Bible: We struggle not against flesh and blood but corrupt politicians, false pastors, and perverted multi-million dollar corporations.
Our real enemy is Satan who has enslaved millions of weak / stupid people to worship and obey his evil plans.