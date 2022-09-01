(The Center Square) – With extreme heat expected to hit California and the West through Labor Day Weekend, California grid operators are calling on residents to voluntarily conserve electricity by avoiding the use of large electronics and even stop charging electric vehicles.
The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert Wednesday, calling on residents to voluntarily conserve energy between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to reduce stress on the electrical grid.
The announcement comes days after California air regulators announced that the state will phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, mandating that all new cars sold in the state by 2035 must be zero-emission vehicles or hybrids.
In a notice posted Wednesday, Cal ISO urged residents to set thermostats at 78 degrees, avoid the use of larger electronics, turn off unnecessary lights and avoid charging electric vehicles.
“Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during tight supply conditions and prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages,” the announcement said.
The alert is the first of what could be several Flex Alerts issued throughout the holiday weekend. Cal ISO issued a warning Tuesday afternoon that it could issue a “series of emergency notifications” preparing the public for potential energy shortages if grid and weather conditions worsen.
“The power grid operator expects to call on Californians for voluntary energy conservation via Flex Alerts over the long weekend,” Tuesday’s announcement said.
A heat wave is expected to hit the state over the holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to be 10-20 degrees above normal in Northern California and 10-18 degrees higher in Southern California, Cal ISO said.
Cal ISO’s recommendation to unplug electric vehicles was met with criticism from energy groups like Power the Future, which drew the connection between the EV mandate and Wednesday’s Flex Alert.
“When it comes to good energy policy, California’s leaders are unplugged from reality,” Daniel Turner, founder and executive director for Power The Future, said in a statement. “Temperatures are soaring, and residents are being asked to power down their everyday appliances and air conditioners over a long holiday weekend.
To prepare for a Flex Alert, the grid operator recommends pre-cooling the home to 72 degrees and using major appliances like dishwashers before 4 p.m.
Oh, come now—I thought they were supposed to be the salvation for the planet.
But you won’t be able to charge your mandated electric vehicles.
The historic lack of water also had an impact on one of California’s key sources of renewable energy: hydropower. Electricity generation from California hydropower plants was down 48% from the 10-year average, And 2022 is looking even worse according to new data from the Energy Information Agency.
May californication go dark, and stay that way.
I’ll bet that Naval base Clinton gave to the Chinese will be bright as a bulb. Same with all those ranches the Chinese have bought up near our National defense systems in Montana and Dakota. Seems like a conspiracy by the Chinese, Russians and maybe even the Iranians to make AMeria powerless under the fraud of global warming.. and get rich off monoploies of products needed to make batteries and windmills. I mean it is getting SO OBVIOUS none but the American Rip Van WInkle can see their true intentions, and the amount of Washingtron Politicians they have already bought to get rich all the while they betray us. It does not get any higher than The Presidency unless they finally declare themselves God.
How’s that green new deal working out? Think of all the green that’s been spent to make brown outs and conserving measures more common than before. And with the Colorado River flow running low hydroelectric power will taper off. Vineyards will have to be converted to solar energy farms, the coast lined with wind turbines, there’ll be a run on home nuclear power generators!
Brings up the addage, “You can’t fix Stupid!” Come on California, get a clue and start voting your prescious democrats OUT.
That state is so screwed up it’s no wonder there are so many people fleeing there and leaving the place to the left wing radical democrats.
Welcome to the liberal world of being perpetually screwed. Drive a gas vehicle your killing the planet. Get forced into buying an electric vehicle and you won’t drive at all. They don’t want to solve problems, they want you to beg them for your very existence.
When you put too many people on a finite planet, something’s gotta give. But, yes, the irony is delicious.
Heard they were forced to keep open their one remaining nuclear power plant. Suckers! You get what you vote for, California!
If they are truly serious about going to all electric cars by 2035, then they need to keep open the remaining nuclear plant, and build a bunch more as well. While they’re at it, perhaps build some natural gas powered ones too. Solar and wind can’t handle the load by themselves!
Also build some Desalination Plants, you have a whole ocean on your doorstep. Your farmers will have water then. The over dry conditions would be gone with less forest fires. Government really needs to get their heads out of their rear ends.
Sounds like something the morons in Sacramento would do. On Thur, 8/25, you tell everyone that within a few years they won’t be able to buy a new gasoline powered vehicle then, six days later, they tell us we can’t charge the car’s battery. Perfect nanny state.
Just have to laugh. Politicians have the brains of flys. Oh sorry, that’s an insult to flys. And Gruesome may be the worst.
What a boondoggle this entire situation is starting to become way too impractical for so many of us. It failed a hundred years ago and it’s still like the forcing of the square peg into the round hole. The only real good news is that they won’t be shutting down gas stations during most of our lifetimes since demand will still be very high. With an average new electric car cost averaging $66,000 I wonder what percentage of the population wants to or is even capable of buying or even leasing one of these vehicles? With the ever increasing cost of electric energy, with the reduced ranges of these vehicles and the long extended charging times, not to mention the availability of public charging facilities it’s easy to see how this simply will end up as just another Democrat run folly. In my gasoline powered vehicle, which was paid for in cash and affordable to maintain, I can fuel up in about three minutes and find gas stations easily regardless of where I’m at and drive more than 400 miles. Compare this to the average electric vehicle which has a dramatically lower milage range, takes about 12 hours to charge off of 120v household electricity (a bit less with more powerful 220v charging units for personal residences), very sparse availability of charging stations, again long recharging times, we do not nor will we have in the foreseeable future a national power grid capable of supporting all of these electric vehicles.