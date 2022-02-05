A prominent fundraising site cut ties with a convoy of Canadian truckers that had descended on their nation’s capital to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and regulations.

GoFundMe blocked the release of almost $10 million in donations to the “Freedom Convoy,” Friday in connection with “the promotion of violence and harassment” in Ottawa.

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” the website wrote in a statement.

Donors had two weeks to ask for a refund, and the rest of the money the group raised would be allocated to “credible and established charities” chosen by Freedom Convoy organizers, the site said.

Elon Musk slams GoFundMe for bowing to Trudeau and CANCELING Freedom Truckers – while allowing BLM donations: Site refuses to return $9M and will instead distribute it to charities it deems fit as Canadian PM is branded a ‘dictator’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused GoFundMe of hypocrisy after the company canceled the Freedom Convoy fundraiser on Friday after it actively supported a campaign for the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle.

The crowdfunding platform claimed the convoy fundraiser – which raised $10million Canadian dollars ($8 million USD) in support of truckers protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates – violated its terms of service ‘which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.’

GoFundMe plans to distribute the remaining $9million of donated funds to ‘credible and established charities’ that were reportedly chosen by the convoy organizers and have been verified by the platform.

