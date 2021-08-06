Mayor de Blasio stepped up his attacks against Gov. Cuomo on Thursday, excoriating him as a Trump-like “narcissist” who’s stifling New York’s pandemic recovery by staying in office despite a state attorney general report corroborating accusations that he sexually harassed 11 women.

Taking aim at the governor for a second day in a row, de Blasio said in his daily briefing from City Hall that he’s confident Cuomo’s refusal to resign is to blame for some of the state’s recent administrative hiccups in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s hurting the people in New York state and New York City — there’s no question,” de Blasio said. “You know, a guy who spends 11 hours having to testify about his sexual harassment and assaults is not a guy who’s focusing on just fighting COVID or getting us federal aid or getting rent relief money to people who need it.”

Indeed, the state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been marred by delays.

Only a fraction of the $2.7 billion appropriated by Congress has made it out the door to struggling New York renters — and 18 members of the state’s congressional delegation fired off a letter to the Cuomo administration on Thursday demanding that the process be speeded up.

“Delaying these funds any longer could result in a massive wave of preventable evictions,” read the letter, which was spearheaded by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

A spokesman for Cuomo did not return a request for comment.

Back at City Hall, the mayor’s anti-Cuomo tirade grew more aggressive the further he got into the briefing. At one point, he compared Cuomo to one of their most notorious mutual enemies.

“He’s obviously borrowing a page from the Trump playbook and trying to scorch the earth, attack the people doing the investigation, attack anyone who might prosecute him,” de Blasio said, referencing the governor’s dubious claim that Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation was tainted by political motivations.

The governor, who has mostly been cooped up at the Executive Mansion in Albany since James’ report dropped Tuesday, maintains he never sexually harassed anyone.

He has shown no public signs of being willing to resign.

But de Blasio, who early on in his mayoral tenure enjoyed a somewhat cordial relationship with Cuomo, said the governor is “out of options,” noting that he will face near-certain impeachment in the state Legislature if he refuses to step down.

“It is just a matter of time before he’s gone. If he was not such a narcissist, and he actually could think about other human beings, he would say, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m doing a lot of damage at this point, it’s time to go,’” de Blasio said.

Addressing Cuomo directly, de Blasio added: “Just get the hell out of the way.”

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

