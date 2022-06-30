A senior research fellow has found that reality contradicts what liberals have been saying about gender-transition drugs for decades.
The LGBTQ movement’s chief arguments against state bills to ban minors from undergoing medical gender transitions has been that preventing them from doing so increases their risk of suicide. Such treatments, often described as “gender-affirming health care,” they say are “medically necessary” and “life-saving,” given that transgender youth are “more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers,” according to studies cited by the Trevor Project.
But according to his research, Jay Greene of The Heritage Foundation says “if anything, the opposite appears to be true.”
In states where the availability of gender-transition drugs are made more available, suicide rates among gender dysphoric students are increasing, not decreasing. In fact, suicide rates spiked among teens aged 12 to 23 in states where minors may access hormones and puberty blockers without parental consent.
“Our new research finds that … rushing into puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, making those drugs more widely available, actually elevates suicide risks,” he summarizes.
The release of these findings has resulted in outraged transgender advocates resorting to character assassinations.
“They have no appropriate response, because frankly, there’s virtually no evidence on the other side,” Greene asserts. “The claim that the Biden administration is making, that these drugs need to be readily and widely available, is based on three studies that were very poorly done.”
Even so, Greene laments that parents are being extorted with the threat that if they do not get on board with what the left claims, then their children will commit suicide.
When American stopped relying upon Prayer and workable Christian values that were liberally and secularly replaced with WOKEable psychiatric delusions, based on concepts of warped Freudian sexual debasement where the substitution of unconscious subliminal sexual urges, replaced cognitive creative spoken voices of God speaking to each of us through our consciences,,, this country began to be ruled by fallible failing men who would use any finite fallible means to control by debasement the infinite wisdom in the original creative human design. By leaps and bounds America morphed from self-governing creating people of independent thinking with workable thoughts and desires, into a nation of mind and body socially and psychologically dependent emotional people of the moment, who when replacing the omnipotent, omnipresent, omniscient designing real potter with their finite secluded slippery sliding selves, just produced a society of mentally deranged crackpots who like Satan, presents himself as just a fallen angel of light, but only creates risen societies of confusion, starting with their disguised “gender-affirming health care,” sexual orientations, and that only leads to an ending with mental depressions and personal up close suicide.
It’s obvious that minors are not emotionally equipped to deal with transitioning when they have’t actually grown into themselves from child to becoming an adult. That change can be stressful in and of itself but to add this second layer when the first layer of physical and mental changes are taking place it too much to handle. They haven’t learned to undersand what happens naturally before trying to completely alter the process.