Motorists traveling during the Memorial Day Weekend might find gas prices higher than they have been over the last few years.
According to the American Automobile Association, motorists could see the cost of a gallon of gasoline soar to records not seen since 2014. The cost for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $3.04 on the national level; in Nevada, that average reached $3.617, AAA stated.
“AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. That is a 60% increase over last year’s holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a Monday release. “With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead. The AAA app can help to find the best price.”
According to AAA, the national average for gasoline prices has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but motorists could see pump prices fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend.
Over the prior weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, which was the first decrease in the two weeks preceding that time, AAA stated on Monday. The price for a regular gallon of gasoline remained fairly unchanged on Thursday at $3.04 a gallon.
Prices have risen over the past month, in comparison to Thursday’s stats, however. The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline a month prior to Thursday was $2.88 for the national side and $3.46 in Nevada (equating to a 15 cent rise in the state.
Going back to a year earlier, the cost of gasoline was $1.96 on the national side and $2.42 in Nevada, a rise of roughly $1.19 cents in the state and $1.04 on the national side.
California saw the third highest price rise in the nation on Monday with a jump of 3 cents; similar increases were seen in Oregon and Colorado.
Possible shortages?
The Colonial Pipeline is back in operation and deliveries are in progress, but some stations in the southeast part of the U.S. could see some supply strain, AAA states. AAA stated that the issue could continue into the holiday week, but motorists should be able to get gasoline.
“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown,” McGee said.
For information on gas prices along a planned route, motorists can plan ahead with AAA’s mobile app, according to AAA.
Hey suburban housewives, who voted for Biden, how is Joe Biden working out for you? You have higher gas prices, you have higher prices / inflation, open borders with Mexico and you will have public housing in the suburbs (higher crime). Maybe you housewives, who voted for Biden, can buy an electric car?
Now they can get a job building American electric cars that go nowhere, and they can’t afford anyway. Reminds me of When the Germans overran Ukraine and made the people dig their own graves. AND THEY DID.
Yep, and add to the list fighting again in the middle east or any of Bidens other epic failures, unconstitutional executive orders, and whats coming soon , higher taxes, etc…
But ask any of those same suburban houswives who voted for Biden what caused all this and they will tell you… Donald Trump of course!
Because as we all know, you can’t fix stupid!
ITS Not just them who voted this hack in, its LOTS of others..
Yeah, Kamala, we’ll enjoy the nice, long weekend—thanks to you and the entire Biden administration for sabotaging our energy independence. The brilliance and deep insight that has been on display in formulating domestic and foreign policy is just breathtaking.
When i saw the indy 500 yesterday, and that coke classic, i was thinking to myself “HOLD ON, didn’t we just get done with that massive pipeline shortage, cause of the hack? SO WHERE are all these guys getting THEIR GAS from, when normal folks, in some areas, STILL HAVE gas stations with “OUT of gas” signs up??
Increased gas prices cost American taxpayers $2500-3500 per year in extra fuel expenses, that takes $3000-$4000 in pretaxed income to have to earn. Covid checks of $600 and $1400 hardly balance the scales, unless you are a Democrat shuffling the deck and slipping themselves all the wild cards. The free market is so much a better indocator of ecomomic success than fake employment reports and fake GDP increases that mean nothing when inflation just taxes or overtaxes any real or fake gains that are government reported. You can believe the Biden government reports as much as you could beleive the fake media election polls. The government corruption runs deep.
AND when gas prices go up, SO WILL FOOD and other necessities that get TRUCKED TO STORES…
Add a buck twenty in taxes and that $3.09 turns into California gas price. $4.30 per gal. Thanks Payola Joe. Thanks DNC. The new motto is “With high taxes we can keep the poor and middle class from achieving anything.” Make it impossible to save.
There you go. First plank in the GOP platform. Of course the GOP screwed us too. They needed to follow Trumps platform. They didn’t. It seems Joe is changing the American dream from A house, two kids, two cars, one job, and a fluffy dog, to “ain’t it nice to have a 600 square foot flat in a 10 story block-house Projects Construction.” “We take your future, and throw it away” I am glad I am old. I don’t think I could take more than a few years of this stuff.
Thanks Georgia,
This is your fault.
I wonder, IF ANY of those who live in Georgia, who LET US get to this point (ie voted for biden/those 2 dem senators), are saying “YOU’RE welcome”?
OR are they too scared to own up to what they did.
And yet I’ve heard Biden supporters claim that the only reason gas prices are higher is that they were lower due to COVID. Yeah, for the last seven years? The increase cost of fuel is going to translate into higher food and consumer goods prices. Inflation here we come.
You NEVER hear about how great the economy is doing since the pervert took office. Now WHY is that????
CAUSE THE MEDIA will never praise trump.
That’s why. They still suffer from TDS.
This holiday weekend is probably the last one the multitudes will be able to enjoy if travelling is their wish. The Virus assistance checks have ended more than likely and the boosted unemployment payments are grinding to a halt.
The rock in the snowball will probably be what happens when the rent and mortgage moratorium ends shortly and, particularly with rent, when reality sets in for tenants and landlords. Banks will probably tack on unpaid payments to the end of the mortgage so homeowners can keep their homes, but renters and most landlords will probably be SOL. Many expect it will get ugly.
mark it down white / black middleclass america is gonna suffer just like my parents an me did under jimmy carter.
and i hate to say this but until the middle class has to suffer like that change will not come.
carter put ronald reagan in the white house in a LANDSLIDE do to his policies and hatred of israel and love of iran.