Many Americans are expressing their dismay and horror at how easily the majority of the population was able to be morphed from the “Land of the Free” into a herd of frightened, submissive sheep, seemingly in only a matter of weeks. However, that really is not the case.

The disturbingly compliant attitude we are now witnessing has been systematically instilled in the American psyche throughout the past several decades. On too many fronts, leftist Democrats have been encroaching on every fundamental moral principle and legal premise by which American life was once great, and real liberty abounded. The Pavlovian reaction to all of the leftist Democrat fear mongering and authoritarian excesses of the past few months is not a matter of belief or conviction, but of conditioning.

So it was really no surprise that, the moment these drastic pandemic over-reaches could claim to be justified, on the basis that they were being done in the interests of “public health,” the response of too many people was to roll over and accept their lot as a subjugated peasantry. Perhaps patience and flexibility might have seemed appropriate early on. But it has since become grimly obvious that none of the iron-fisted behavior of governing officials has been about keeping people safe and healthy.

Consider the atrocious, and even criminal pattern that has since emerged. New York’s leftist Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo forced nursing homes to take in Covid positive patients, vastly spreading the disease among the most vulnerable, and contributing to an enormous spike in deaths. Meanwhile, he prohibited and restricted the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a treatment which showed enormous promise in treating patients and saving lives.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, another Democrat (of course), has aggressively choked the lifeblood out of the Michigan economy, with excessive restrictions that are unrelated to any positive curtailment of the virus. In Kentucky, Virginia, and elsewhere, Churches were singled out as “non-essential” and thus shut down while abortion clinics continue to slaughter the unborn, as they were deemed “essential.” And all of these abominable acts have been committed under the most shameless and transparent banner of phony of government “benevolence.”

Perhaps the most egregious and telling single episode occurred in Dallas Texas, where hair salon owner Shelly Luther was cited for opening her business in defiance of the shutdown order. Appearing before judge Eric Moye (another Democrat), Luther was informed by him that she faced a $7000 fine and a week in jail for her action, but that he would waive the penalties if she would publicly “apologize and admit that she was wrong.”

Moye’s atrocious demand is textbook Alinsky, and as such it unmasks the real onslaught against America being perpetrated by the left. Moye’s goal was to publicly shame and humiliate Luther, thereafter holding her up as an example to others who might be so outlandish as to assert their rights as free Americans. This is how leftists have succeeded against us for too many years.

Thankfully, Moye’s plan, likely hatched at some “higher” level of the leftist “establishment,” totally backfired. Luther mustered the courage and fortitude for which our nation has been known and, in blatant defiance of the “judge,” flatly refused to close down or offer any apology. Instead, she asserted her duty as a mother and business owner to take care of her family and employees. Soon thereafter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott rescued her from incarceration and by executive order, lifted the ban on hair salons.

It is clear from these abhorrent events that Americans are in the midst of a real war, declared on them by power hungry Democrat politicians, with the virus merely serving as an excuse. And while this situation is truly frightening in its ramifications, it also presents a golden opportunity for conservative America, but only if conservative Republicans will seize the moment and go on the attack. They must highlight the two starkly differing realities of life in America that lay before us, and who is responsible for them. The contrast could not be more obvious.

Too many Americans, and particularly those millennials who have been indoctrinated by government schools, have accepted the lies of “socialist utopia,” in which life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are forfeited. In their place is offered meager subsistence, along with the empty promise of supposed “security.” The last two months, with all of the arbitrary and ineffectual edicts, lockdowns, shortages, and ideological bludgeoning, are a grim sampling of life under the oppressive fist of socialism. And things will only get worse, the longer such abuses are allowed to continue unchecked.

Diligently reminding the American people that this would be their future if leftist Democrats ever get their way, is perhaps the best means of resuscitating the country, and seeing to it that this is never again allowed to happen in the United States of America.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.