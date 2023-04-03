A French woman has been charged with calling President Emmanuel Macron “filth” in a Facebook post. The woman faces a fine of up to 12,000 euros if she is convicted at the trial set to be held in June.
France 24 reported that the woman from northern France was arrested and put in custody after the local administrative office filed a complaint about her Facebook post, according to Mehdi Benbouzid, the prosecutor in the town of Saint Omer.
The charges are apparently based on a Facebook post that the woman shared on March 21, just one day before Macron appeared on television to defend his immensely unpopular pension reform bill that is set to raise the retirement age by two years, from 62 to 64. Consequently, France has played host to a slew of riots.
France 24 reported that the woman had also been a supporter of the “Yellow Vest” protests that raged across France during Macron’s first mandate in 2018-2019.
She posted to Facebook: “This piece of filth is going to address you at 1:00 pm… it’s always on television that we see this filth,” she wrote.
The woman has been accused of “insulting the president of the republic.”
The woman said that “[t]hey want to make an example of me,” adding that she was surprised to find that the police had come to her house on Friday morning.
“I asked them if it was a joke, I had never been arrested,” the woman said. “I am not public enemy number one.”
The woman’s post to Facebook seems to pale in comparison to the destruction that has plagued France since Macron’s unpopular pension reform bill was pushed through.
It does not appear Macron intends to draw back the pension bill, despite its disapproval from the public. The French president has expressed the position that the riots will not dissuade him from pushing forward with the bill, saying: “Protests are normal, but that does not mean we should stop.”
—-
You think this is violating this woman’s free speech rights??
If you keep voting for the treasonous, destructive, unethical, immoral, woke, socialist Democrat Party.
We will not have any Constitutional rights. We will be servants, subjects, wards and slaves to this socialist Democrat Party.
THIS IS france.. What free speech rights!
Who and what individuals turn to in times of Crisis defines who and what they worship. Those who turn to corrupt secular socialist run government collectives of empty headed promise breakers who only grow debt, and never prosperity, should have read their Bibles and Ben Franklin instead of Moa, Marx and Alinsky,,, usually find out too late that as Franklin warned;
“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” (Any Life without liberty is like a body without spirit, or a secular run promise breaking Government without a soul, God blessed prosperity, or integrity)
“Many a man thinks he is buying pleasure, when he is really selling himself to it.”,, (when he turns to the wrong thing like a promise breaking socialist Government in times of crisis.)
“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”,,,,(and seldom do they get it)
“We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.” (Break the promise, throw them out, but first cut off their corrput spending before it’s too late. When you spend like there is no tomorrow, there is nothing left when tomorrow arrives.)
We can still say Biden is filth but for how much longer?
Not that much, if the libtard commucrats have their way.
That’s what happens when there is no Bill of Rights protecting free speech
Strange, since supposedly OUR bill of rights, was based on (according to a line in National treasure 2), A FRENCHMAN, Montesque..