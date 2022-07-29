The two-party system has been a mainstay in American politics since the country’s inception. In recent years, however, there have been increasing calls for an alternative as Americans become more and more disillusioned with both major parties.

Hoping to fill that gap is the freshly minted Forward Party, which bills itself as a “transformational” alternative to the Republicans and Democrats.

Founded by former Democrat and presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, the party was created out of a merger between the existing Forward Party, the Renew America Movement, and the Serve America Movement.

“We are uniting from across the political spectrum to create the launchpad for a transformational American political party under one name: Forward,” they wrote in a statement.

“Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are joining forces,” they continued, claiming the party will be “a political home for the majority of Americans who want to move past the era of divisiveness and do-nothing politicians – so that our government starts working again.”

“Forward celebrates diverse viewpoints and creativity, works to truly improve communities, and focuses on uniting people around common-sense solutions to foster: free people,” “thriving communities,” and “vibrant democracy.”

The party’s official launch will take place in Houston on September 24 amid a nationwide registration tour, with the first national convention scheduled for Summer 2023.

As Reuters reports, Yang and former Republican New Jersey governor Christine Todd Whitman, will co-chair the party in its initial stages.

They face an uphill battle, however, given the apparent inability of third parties to make a meaningful impact on America’s political system.

Some worry that the Forward Party will, like the Green Party in 2000, siphon more votes from Democrats, giving Republicans an advantage.

Despite the skepticism, Yang said he has high hopes for the future, given Americans’ growing ire toward “political extremes.”

