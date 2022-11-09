Florida is where woke goes to die.

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won a second term in office over Democratic challenger and former Gov. Charlie Crist, as speculation now turns to whether he’ll seek the Republican nomination for president heading into 2024.

With 72% precincts reporting Tuesday night, DeSantis secured 57% of the vote to Crist’s 42%. National forecasters said there were not enough votes left to count for the Democrat to catch up and called the race for DeSantis.

The incumbent governor appeared to win even in the traditionally Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County, where voters overwhelmingly supported his opponent in 2018.

DeSantis, whose popularity has grown within the Republican Party nationally since first being elected governor four years ago, had a huge fundraising advantage over Crist throughout the campaign. There has been widespread speculation that DeSantis is considering running for president.

Crist, the former Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011, later switched to the Democratic Party, where he won three terms to Congress before resigning earlier this year.