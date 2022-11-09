Florida is where woke goes to die.
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won a second term in office over Democratic challenger and former Gov. Charlie Crist, as speculation now turns to whether he’ll seek the Republican nomination for president heading into 2024.
With 72% precincts reporting Tuesday night, DeSantis secured 57% of the vote to Crist’s 42%. National forecasters said there were not enough votes left to count for the Democrat to catch up and called the race for DeSantis.
The incumbent governor appeared to win even in the traditionally Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County, where voters overwhelmingly supported his opponent in 2018.
DeSantis, whose popularity has grown within the Republican Party nationally since first being elected governor four years ago, had a huge fundraising advantage over Crist throughout the campaign. There has been widespread speculation that DeSantis is considering running for president.
Crist, the former Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011, later switched to the Democratic Party, where he won three terms to Congress before resigning earlier this year.
This is great. Florida Gov. DeSantis is a honorable and strong leader who does not let Florida be pushed around by the disgraceful, treasonous, immoral, Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented sock-puppet president Joe Biden.
Scruffy, you and I may be the only 2 who are happy about this but I am really, really pleased. If we have any chance of ever winning another race we better choose DeSantis as our candidate.
That said, it may be the only thing I’m happy about today.
The biggest roadblock the republicans have is Trump. I voted for him in both his other elections but I would never do it again. He needs to keep his mouth shut and just fade away. He cost the republicans a number of house and senate because he wouldn’t just shut up.
At least ONE STATE remains sane..
For now at least.