Fish in a Barrel GOPUSA Staff | Mar 3, 2026 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 18 votes. Please wait... Share:
In the radical Muslim’s Quran (bible) it says to kill all non-believers of the Muslim religion and considers all Christians infidels and should be killed. It might not be obvious but radical Muslims hate all non-Muslims.
Kind of like the obedient radical Democrats hate Republicans and expressly our President Donald Trump.
Disarming folks just creates MORE TARGETS for nutters.
The democrats don’t care if their Muslim friends kill the American people, they just want to take your guns away so they don’t get shot for stealing from the American people!
AND seeing what’s going on in Australia and the UK< i certainly won't give up MY guns.