Federal agents who have been conducting a long-running probe of the president’s son Hunter Biden believe they have ‘sufficient evidence’ to charge him with tax fraud and making a false statement on a gun permit, according to a bombshell report in the Washington Post.
Federal prosecutors have made no decision on charging Hunter Biden with a crime, and his lawyer blasted what he called a DOJ ‘leak,’ demanding an investigation of anyone who put out the information.
Hunter paid an outstanding tax liability back in 2020 and acknowledged a probe into what he called his ‘tax affairs.’
The investigation was sparked by his business dealings with foreign countries while father Joe was vice president, and the charges could include failure to pay income tax, money laundering, potential foreign lobbying violations, and failure to meet reporting requirements of U.S. tax laws.
Federal agents believe they have enough evidence to support charging Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, with tax crimes and making a false statement in connection with the purchase of a gun, The Washington Post reported Thursday.
It is now up to U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, to decide whether to prosecute Hunter on those charges, noted the Post, which cited people familiar with the investigation.
The newspaper reported that federal agents “determined months ago they had assembled a viable criminal case against the younger Biden.”
Yea, well the corrupt Democrat Party owned Feds also had enough evidence to Charge, Democrat Hillary Clinton too.
But Never Did!
I wonder how much faith and trust the U.S. citizens have in this politically corrupt FBI??
Lrt’s see if they actually do it!
We’ll believe that when we actually see him arrested. It’s highly unlikely to happen, if at all , while daddy is still president. It’s only republicans that get arrested now days .
if that is all they have why bother?
what about his laptops and his payoffs to the big guy?
Don’t want to do that yet. The Daddy Joe will just pardon him.
Too busy raiding prolife supporters!
I, and many others, remember well the report on Hillary. The person explaining in detail all the likely charges and the tons of evidence to support those charges. Clear proof of crimes against America. Open and Shut Case. Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Then the person explained how no prosecutors would dare take on the case, so Hillary would get away with all her crimes. Justice DIED…and Justice WILL DIE again for Hunter, Joe, Kamala, Nancy, and anyone else with a (D) after their name. Shameful and Disgusting!
Don’t forget.. “nobody fk’s with a Biden” ~ The Big Guy!
Not going to hold my breath. joe biteme’s globalist puppet handlers will buy off the feds / justice dept / whoever. Nothing will ever happen until GOP holds both houses and the Presidency because joe will just pardon them Would be not only redeeming but justice to see biteme, hunter, killary, peloski, etc raked over the coals and get what is coming to them. That goes for everyone in office in DC on both sides. Clean the swamp. Again not holding my breath, Same with term limits, drop special benefits, etc.
Four thoughts here.
1. Why or why does it take four years to conduct an investigation? What a waste.
2. I’ll believe he is charged when I see it. I mean his dad is the big boss (supposedly).
3. Can he also be charged for being a dohe bag and piece of shoot?
4. When will Bill Clinton be charged with pedophilia? We can wish. Put Bill in the general population. He will be very popular and develop a whole new gait.
Is the heat getting too hot for Joe?
Will they have Hunter plead to these relatively minor charges to ward off more serious charges concerning his and the big guy’s payoffs from foreign interests?
Or is this just a made up story?
Not for 1 minute do I trust the FBI, the DOJ, the White House, the Bidens or the Washington Post.
My guess is Hunter could confess about everything and still nothing of merit would be done. The US has had some really poorly qualified President in its history but nothing on this level of out destruction of the Republic. It’s amazing what Americans will tolerate. Corruption at all levels while citizens sit by and watch it taking place. Ancient Rome did the same, both of us are being assassinated. Rome died first.
As the saying goes; did they hear the warning shot? Remember that recently biden allegedly said “no one f—–k with a biden” which was said loud enough so it could be heard by the fbi, doj, any/all Attorneys, any/all governors, all citizens, cause he has plans to hire at least over 10K new IRS agents with deadly force authority. Just think to bring charges against favorite son be ready for an audit and see who wins. By the way, illegal ivaders/daca are excluded from all this
Does Billygate or Billy Beer ring a bell to anyone?