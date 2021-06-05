SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms.
U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego (a Bush appointee) ruled Friday that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states.
“The banned ‘assault weapons’ are not bazookas, howitzers, or machine guns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes. Instead, the firearms deemed ‘assault weapons’ are fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles. This is an average case about average guns used in average ways for average purposes,” Benitez continued. – Business Insider
California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.
California’s attorney general argued that assault weapons as defined by the law are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes and mass shootings. But Benitez said the guns are overwhelmingly owned for legal purposes.
Overturning CA’s assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
This is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians. We won’t stand for it. https://t.co/feL5BABTXa
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021
Individual Rights to bear arms is a guarantee to protect THE PEOPLE from oppressive governments. Government bans on individual rights to own guns are designed to protect government from THE PEOPLE.
“If Men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and the next place, oblige it to control itself.”-Founder James Madison
Newsom’s government lost it’s ability to govern itself long ago, hence the need for THE PEOPLE to arm to protect themselves from guys like Newsom’s incompetency, and corruption, and a check against the imbalance of his distorted, out of control administration.
Of all places, but we will take a win wherever we can get it.
“California’s attorney general argued that assault weapons as defined by the law are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes and mass shootings”. Hey Mr. Attorney General in California, most murders are from handguns. Secondly, Mr. Attorney General, you have handcuffed the police from doing their jobs. You allow criminals and murderers to remain on the streets, Mr. Attorney General. So Mr. Attorney General you, Gavin Newsom and the Democrats are responsible for the high crime and murders.
I am still waiting for one of these BULLSCHIFF spewing morons to define “assault weapon”. It is a meaningless, made up term spewed by ignorant a**hats.