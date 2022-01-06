A federal judge has sided with U.S. Navy SEALs who are refusing The Jab and have sued over the order to get it, and an attorney representing them says he is grateful for the court’s strong words and for a temporary victory.
“They do so much to protect us,” First Liberty Institute attorney Jeremy Dys tells American Family News. “It was about time for someone to protect them.”
First Liberty is now headed to court to ask the court for a permanent injunction on behalf of 35 plaintiffs from the Naval Special Warfare Command.
In a strongly-worded order, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor called the Navy’s process for considering a sailor’s religious exemption request “theater,” The Associated Press reported.
It was unclear in the AP story what the judge was referring to but the Pentagon has yet to grant even one religious exemption in any military branch. Military commanders have also been accused of creating a red-tape bureaucracy for the holdouts that remain persistent amid an environment of intimidation and threats.
Dys says the sailors he represents have been not only been threatened with being kicked out of the Navy’s special-operations units but the SEALs have been told they will have to repay the taxpayers’ dollars spent to train them.
The First Liberty attorney points out, gratefully, that Judge O’Connor accused the United States government of failing to protect the First Amendment rights of sailors who are dedicated to protecting those same freedoms while in uniform.
“The COVID-19 pandemic provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms,” the judge wrote in his order. “There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment. There is no military exclusion from our Constitution.”
“And so what this court has actually done,” Dys says, “has been to defend the religious liberty of the men and women who preserve our religious liberty day in and day out.”
Gordon Klingenschmitt, a former Navy chaplain, tells AFN the federal judge “stopped the Navy in their tracks” with the tough-talking order. Judge O’Connor, he says, deserve praise for condemning the Biden administration and defending the U.S. Constitution.
“He’s saying the servicemen and women have constitutional rights,” Klingenshmitt says, “that COVID is not an excuse to abuse their rights.”
—-
