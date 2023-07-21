(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden and his son Hunter “coerced” a several-million-dollar bribe from Burisma Holdings to protect the company and get a Ukrainian executive prosecutor investigating Burisma fired, a long-awaited FBI document made public Thursday alleges.

The document, which details the allegations of a trusted FBI informant, was released by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The informant, referred to in the FBI document as a Confidential Human Source, or “CHS,” said that “Burisma hired the former President or Prime Minister of Poland to leverage his contacts in Europe for prospective oil and gas deals, and they hired Hunter Biden to ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.’”

Hunter Biden was a paid member of Burisma’s board.

Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a copy of the FD-1023 document on Twitter, saying it shows an alleged “criminal bribe” between a Ukrainian energy executive and Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time.

Among the allegations made by the FBI informant was that Burisma had asked Hunter Biden to get his father to help see that Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Victor Shokin, was fired because he was investigating the firm for corruption and interfering with Burisma’s effort to buy a U.S. company.

“CHS asked why they (Burisma) needed to get CHS’s assistance regarding the purchase/merger of a US-based company when Biden was on their board,” the document says. “Pojarski replied that Hunter Biden was not smart, and they wanted to get additional counsel. The group then had a general conversation about whether the purchase/merger with a US company would be a good business decision.”

The two-page document from June 2020 appears to be an FBI document detailing a report from the informant, who said a Burisma executive told the informant he had recordings of conversations with the Bidens showing he was “coerced” into paying them.

“What did FBI do to investigate serious claims from FBIs own trusted source?” Grassley wrote on Twitter.

The document’s release comes a day after two IRS whistleblowers testified that foreign entities paid about $17 million to a network of companies connected to the Biden family and their business associates.

Ukrainian and Chinese entities are among those that made the payments, which the whistleblowers laid out alongside blockbuster claims that the president’s Department of Justice interfered with the investigation into Hunter Biden.

The whistleblowers, Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler, two IRS employees with a combined 27 experience years at the tax-collecting agency, testified before Congress about Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes.

“After foreign companies sent money to business associates’ companies, the Bidens then received incremental payments over time to different bank accounts,” House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said at the hearing. “These complicated financial transactions were used deliberately to conceal the source of the funds and total amounts.”

The president has repeatedly dismissed allegations related to overseas payments but has not yet responded to these latest revelations.