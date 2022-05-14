Fauci lied; people died.

Yet, last Saturday, that didn’t stop the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from giving the commencement address at the University of Michigan. During the nearly 15-minute address, Dr. Anthony Fauci had the audacity to warn students against the “normalization of untruths” that spread during the two-plus-year COVID-19 pandemic — despite the fact that he’s been one of the biggest purveyors of lies and misinformation, which have caused irreparable harm for many who relied on his advice throughout the ongoing public health crisis.

Start with reports that, at the outset of the pandemic, Fauci hid the truth from us, former President Donald Trump and the world about the origins of the coronavirus. Early on in 2020, Fauci was informed by top scientists the virus was most likely engineered. “‘I really can’t think of a plausible natural scenario where you get from the bat virus … to nCoV where you insert exactly four amino acids 12 nucleotide that all have to be added at the exact same time to gain this function,’ Dr. Robert Garry from Tulane’s School of Medicine said, according to notes from a February 2020 meeting released by House Republicans,” reported Fox News.

“On Jan. 31, Dr. Kristian Andersen, a noted virologist at the Scripps Lab, privately told Fauci that after discussion with his colleagues some of COVID-19’s features look possibly engineered and the ‘genome is inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory,” according to Fox. Yet instead of telling us the truth about its origins, we were fed lies and propaganda by Team Fauci, who promulgated the narrative it developed naturally in a wet market.

The deception appeared to achieve two objectives: give cover to Communist China, shielding the authoritarian regime from accountability, and deflect blame from Fauci and the National Institutes of Health’s role in funding the highly controversial gain-of-function research of bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab — the latter of which he denied while testifying before Congress last May and July.

Note: The NIH has since admitted it funded the extremely dangerous research via EcoHealth Alliance, an NYC-based nonprofit last fall. Yet now, the TV-loving doctor is telling college students to “believe in science” while lying by omission by not informing them that science may have created the deadly coronavirus that’s killed over 6 million people courtesy of reckless Frankenstein-type lab work financed by a $599,000 grant from Fauci’s NIH.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

He also told us during the critical early stage of the pandemic that we shouldn’t wear masks and advised those who wanted to go on a cruise in March 2020 to “go on a cruise.” Result? The highly contagious virus spread like wildfire everywhere, including at least 10 cruise ships carrying thousands of passengers who were stranded at sea for weeks, if not months. Those trapped onboard were forced into harsh quarantines and confined to tiny cabins like solitary confinement in prison. Tragically young cruise ship workers committed suicide, unable to cope with the prolonged isolation, reported Bloomberg, courtesy of Fauci’s deadly disinformation.

Then there’s Fauci’s whopper that he only needed “15 days” to #StopTheSpread, imploring Americans to #StayHomeSaveLives during the devastating monthslong lockdown that decimated the U.S. economy, vaporized millions of jobs and shuttered schools, depriving our children of education and socialization, which needlessly triggered a nationwide mental health crisis. This is even though data showed from the outset that youth were never at high risk of experiencing severe outcomes from the virus. Nonetheless, Fauci’s “15 Days” to stop the spread morphed into over 850 days and counting, as, to date, the Biden administration still hasn’t rescinded its national COVID-19 public health emergency.

Fauci’s flubs about the efficacy of the lockdowns caused scores of Americans to skip cancer screenings, annual checkups and other important health care treatments. As a result, many Americans’ health worsened — or they died — thanks to Fauci’s “truths” and misinformation designed to mitigate the virus.

But that’s not all. During the lockdown, which Fauci was the chief proponent of while leading the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, substance abuse skyrocketed and over 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And how many Americans stricken with COVID-19 tragically died alone in hospitals and nursing homes because their loved ones were forbidden from visiting and saying goodbye?

Then … wait for it … numerous studies showed the lockdowns in Europe and the U.S. had virtually zero benefit.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University concluded: “Lockdowns during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating effects. They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy. These costs to society must be compared to the benefits of lockdowns, which our meta-analysis has shown are marginal at best.”

Had Fauci told us the truth that the virus spreads more easily inside versus outside and thereby rejected recommending a nationwide lockdown that forced millions to shelter inside poorly ventilated spaces, spreading the virus to others, how many Americans would still be alive today?

Bottom line: Given Fauci’s disastrous track record, he’s the last person who should be lecturing anyone about the truth.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.