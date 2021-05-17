ATLANTA (AP) — The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has shown a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University.
Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. He also said they are more likely to become infected if exposed because of medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity.
“Now, very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants,” Fauci said. “Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.”
Fauci said correcting societal wrongs will take a commitment of decades, and he urged the graduates to be part of the solution.
Fauci said that once society returns to “some form of normality,” people should not forget that infectious disease has disproportionally hospitalized and killed people of color.
Related Story: Walensky cites ‘evolving data,’ denies ‘pressure’ for sudden change in mask policy
Fauci’s remarks on race come at the 5:50 mark in the video.
Fauci on Sunday was awarded the Emory University president’s medal. Previous recipients include former President Jimmy Carter, the Dalai Lama and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon. In accepting the award, Fauci denounced the destruction of division.
“Societal divisiveness is counterproductive in a pandemic,” Fauci said. “We must not be at odds with each other since the virus is the enemy, not each other.”
He praised the graduates for handling the profound disruption of the pandemic.
“Not since the influenza pandemic of 1918 has humanity faced a public health crisis of this magnitude,” he said. “Each of you deserves enormous respect for your extraordinary adaptability, resilience and dedication to learning, completing your studies and graduating despite immense difficulties and uncertainties.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The web footed quack, with NO credibility, demonstrates his stupidity once again. It must be a habit he is incapable of breaking.
AGREED and Trump was Right…Dr.Fauci is a Quacki.
PITY Don didn’t FIRE his useless but, back when trump was still in office
This supposed “Doctor” is the Democrat mouthpiece who pretends to be intelligent. This is the person who helped the CCP develop this disease.
FOr all we know, since fauci helped FUND THAT LAB, perhaps that “leak” was PREPLANNED??
Once an idiot, always an idiot. Who even wants to listen to him anymore. In my opinion, He HELPED China create this pandemic by helping them get OUR tax dollars for gain of function research. He’s playing semantics and word games in his denial. How can we listen to one of he pandemic causers in many peoples opinions including mine.
Oh I agree the pandemic fuels racism. I’m racist against quacks that think they’re doctors.
If there was ever any doubt as to Fauci’s position as a health “expert” or Left-wing hack regarding the COVID panicdemic, here is the answer. Everything boils down to race, racism, racist, systemic racism—even microscopic organisms are guilty as charged. Sometimes all you can do is just shake your head in disbelief.
Completely agree. He has lost all cred and is now an overpaid political hack riding the racism train.
Oh another communist Democrat named Dr. Fauci playing the race card. Hey Fauci, since you are “White”, according to you, being “White”, you are “racist”! So Fauci, next time you speak at a University, tell the University students that you are a racist, because you are “White”. When you were on Laura Ingraham’s show over a year ago, you stated that you trusted the scientists / Doctors in the Wuhan Lab in communist China. So since we “Whites” are all racist and since the communists in the Wuhan Lab are friends of yours and you trust them, move permanently to the Wuhan Lab and that way you can create more covid type viruses, that can shut down economies and kill people. After all Dr. Fauci, you helped fund the Wuhan Lab. Tucker also quoted you, Dr. Fauci from 2011 or 2012, that you supported “gain of function” research. So Fauci, you lied before Congress, that you never supported “gain of function” research. You are a traitor, Fauci!
Ahh, but he’s the “RIGHT” kind of white.. A leftist white.
oh yeah. fauci. he’s the guy who apparently instituted this gain of function thing we knew nothing about and funded it in that creepy wuhan laboratory. the gain of function takes a virus we identify and then morphs it into a much worse horrible super deadly agent. a biological weapon that can destroy the world. just like in those great old comic books where there was always a crazy old guy who wanted dominion over the planet. and hey, watta we know the crazy old guy is fauci. mr. mask. now mr. vaccine. but wait. now he’s the race guy. the anti america crackpot. another one who imagines that people of “color” can’t figure out how to wash their hands or get a free covid test or a vaccine appointment.
Go away. Nobody is listening to you anymore
Fauci said. “Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.”
Let’s look at the disadvantageous conditions that some people of color are being given. Colored people are given free Food, Free, housing, Free Medical, free phones, and free money from the cradle to the grave. A 10% advantage over all other races in government contracts, Colleges and jobs. The disadvantageous conditions that some people of color have are self-generated or self-inflicted.
Racism IS and Has been encouraging by the Democrat Party as a political weapon and Democrats in fact perpetuate racism by injecting it where it does not otherwise exist.
This latest liberal Democrat crusade has little or nothing to do with protecting the sensitivities of Black Americans and everything to do with the Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts. For their cause is not defending the oppressed or the offended but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive political racial Con.
Don’t you wonder why the Democrats chose Joe Biden as their presidential choice? Out of all the other contenders who are Not one gaffe away from being spoon fed baby food? Dementia Joe has strong ties to China. The Democrats knew they couldn’t legally beat President Trump so they had to circumvent the election. In other words make it easy to cheat. Locking down America and making mail in ballots accessible to everyone, especially Democrats, made election theft a 123 step. Especially since all the polling stations are always Democrat controlled. As for dominion voting machines…why were they all scrubbed immediately after the election? Fauci facilitated this Covid-19 lock down thereby aiding the Democrats to steal the election. Fauci is nothing more than a Democrat enabler.
IF being flat out GIVEN MONEY For food, given Free medical is seen as a ‘disadvantage, i wonder what then he’d call the MILLIONS OF HOMELESS, often who have no food or medical, other than what htey can scrounge, and in many studies, a good majority of homeless are white.
Not all mechanics are good mechanics…Not all Doctors are Good Doctors.. Fauci(or should I say Quacki) has proven this.
Fraudci may have an M.D. degree but he is just as much an apparatchik of the illegitimate Chicom puppet regime as any of the condescending socialists and black supremacists who hector us daily on our failings and the faults of our society. We are now seeing the transition from short-term dictatorship on account of the plandemic to a long-term tyrannical bureaucratic state on grounds of racism and climate change. The crux of the left’s argument is that America is irredeemably flawed and must therefore be swept away and replaced with a copy of Red China. Now the Obammunists have their knees on our necks and they are never going to let up, We are being prepared for another summer of “peaceful protests” with looting, arson, rape and murder, this time with the active participation of the central government, and for riots that will turn into caucasian pogroms and eventually result in ethnic cleansing and European-American genocide. Down with the dictatorship! Biden and race hoaxers delenda est!
He’s proof having a ‘MD certification’, doesn’t make you smart.
WOW, what a “smart” virus! It knows how to attack minorities (and avoid Whites)! What will the Wuhan lab come up with NEXT?
Don’t forget, the viris is smart enough to avoid mass gatherings of liberals, but targets trump supporters. IT avoids hitting you at night, but can strike in the day. IT avoids you while you are eating, but can’t get to you when you mask up…
Just love the sarcasm, keep it up! This guy and his ilk deserve all the sarc that we can dish out.
How could any of this be true? Didn’t the Democrats inaugerate the Great Society to make all these problems go away, then year after year of failures granted more and more money to expand the programs. Meanwhile the the black family unit was destroyed by regulation for welfare etc., single mothers reared children, fathers were absent, gangs became the norm instead of a family while Democrats still pandered for votes but never really fixed the problem they created. Is it any wonder there is no trust in government, the police, the system. This is the long term result of Democrat benevolent, condescending, rule.
Correct interpretation: We are using Covid 19 disease Hoax to collapse the middle class. We are stirring up the Black’s to help us
destroy America using our communist tactics. First we ( true Kings of the world ) convince the Black people that all whites hate them and white policemen are hunting them down. ( which is very easy to do ) Together with our media outlets propaganda we have managed to burn down, loot, murder many. Now plan b) exterminate the minorities ( esp. Blacks ) with Covid 19 vaccinations. Thank you for your cooperation. We the true rulers couldn’t have done it without you.
Ouchi is a way of realizing Fouci in action. The longer he is around the longer
common sense and legitimate thought will be in the dumpster.
Now he is and expert on social culture and history, maybe he will
grace us with his expertise on dog food, you know just tossing us
a bone to grind our teeth on………..William
The greatest danger to Black America is Black Culture. Drugs, booze, welfare, and the destruction of the Black family are the problem. Our inner cities look like downtown Mogadishu so what kind of future do they expect for their children?
Growing up I lived through true systemic racism. Trust me when I tell you, it is real. The problem is, it is not coming from white people. American black culture was born out of rebellion and resistance towards an unfair system at that time. Yet, it has failed to change with the changes in society. It’s not a culture that can mix with other cultures because it is, by design, rebellious and resistant. Everything from language to appearance is almost the direct opposite of “white culture” for lack of a better term. Asking white people to accept or adapt to the American black culture is not practical or even possible because it is in direct conflict and geared to rebel against white people. This really isn’t hard to understand. In American black culture, white people are the enemy from the start. That has to change before anything else can. Naturally, a culture that is inherently rebellious is not sustainable, even for it’s own people. Once the rest of society distances itself from the culture, the same rebellious qualities will turn inward toward each other because that is all you know. They are right about a systemic problem, but they are looking to make changes in the wrong place.
So true. Just look at majority controlled black nations. THEY KILL each other willynilly. They are just as violent or MORE SO, than most american cities are..
SO ITS NOT WHITE society to blame.
So, are White folks not responsible for their poor choice of life styles or is it just people of color that get a pass.
Spoken like a true Marxist Communist DemocRAT. One of their insects lie, and they all swear to it. This spokesperson for Communist China actually receives over $400,000 per year. That in and of itself is Obscene!!
Fauci is a clown.
He needs freckles and he can be Howdy DOODY.
Clowns serve a purpose.. FAUCI doesn’t!
I always thought it was an accident that the virus got out but now I wonder if the Democrats didn’t plan this back in 2019 because they could not get rid of President Trump. Remember Schumar said we got 6 ways from Sunday to get back at you. Fauci was paid very well I am sure for this.
Some years back Bill Gates in a speech said something about an epidemic occurring possibly in 2020. Funny how he chose that year.
With so many coincidences happening, CAUSE of its well timed release, i certainly can EASILY BELIEVE IT was orgistrated.
I saw all of you racist white people reversing the arrow signs pointing to the vaccine sites so the poor black folks would not get the shots.
What a crock of **** we are being continually fed by the liberals who feel it is their duty to push this systemic racism lie
COMMENTFauXci is no MD. He’s a Bureaucrat. He has been involved with the Wuhan Lab. He helped to give the lab Millions of our tax $. Hes the last one who should be ruling over our freedoms, un fact he should be arrested for the Millions who lost their lives
Fauxci was funding the covid experiment in the Wuhan lab. If this virus that allegedly hits blacks/minorities disproportionally shows anything, is that Fauxci is the top racist.
Hence why i say he should be charged, CRIMINALLY< with one count of manslaughter, for every death covid has caused..
People with 1/2 a brain (or greater, which leaves out most democrats) know that Fauci is fraud. He has been wrong almost as often as Biden. Little Tony is a egomaniac fraud. He only cares about one thing and that is little Tony. Anyone that listens to anything he says is either ignorant of the facts or as corrupt as he is.
fauci doing one big suck up speech.
I find his statement to be racist according to him he can judge all minorities by looking at Atlanta’s employees at restaurants and retail workers. I am lost on how they get lung disease, diabete’s , hypertension and obesity by people allegedly being racist ! Okay lets say people are racist in Atlanta that would make minorities mad, sad, disgusted but there is absolutley no way it would cause any of the illnesses he named. This is the problem with stupid people like him they make stupid statement. in 2000 61% of Atlanta was black but do to the terrible job of Obama and Biden a lot left looking for work elsewhere. As of today 85% of the metro population growth is in minority popualtion and a whopping 92% in 5 core counties. The problem in Atlanta has nothing to do with racism it is poverty the poverty rate in Atlanta in 2019 was 34.1% Atlanta was finally seeing growth under Trump. Under Bidens new plan the poverty level will double if not triple so i guess that means Atlanta is going to have another pandemic of all the illnesses he named.
I use to live in a suburb in NH and almost 95% or higher of the jobs he is talking about were held by white people. I mention this because are they at the same danger of getting these illnesses well using his reasoning they would be. Now you can’t say that they are suffering from racism because the majority of NH is white. You see this guy making six figures a year and lets be honest for doing nothing his repuation is based on the work of real doctors and scientist. I laugh when they talk about his work with Aids and Sars every sinlge drug and development that is making people live longer from Aids were created and discovered by real doctors and scientist not one of them by him. He is famous for writing papers on these other doctors work. We should have hired one of the doctors who actually did something in their field. Fauci is a puppet for the democrats and besides his 6 figure check his ego is loving this. History will show what a horrible job he did wonder why people are confused of masks he told them don’t wear them then flipped telling them to wear them a few weeks later with no explantion. People were told by him they were dangerous to wear long term were did that danger go ?
Seriously he has changed his opinion on everything he’s said and lets call that what it is he was wrong on everything he said. As of today over 50% of all the employees at all of our health agencies have refused the vaccine. His word means nothing to them and between his constant flip flopping and the fact the very agencies in charge of supplying the vaccine and the information about it including the CDC can’t get half their epmloyees to take the vaccine kind of makes Americans go wait a minute ! These people know more about this vaccine than anyone else and they are either afraid or feel they don’t need the vaccine then I am not going to take it. Fauci’s leadership has been so horrendus he should have been replaced long ago anyone saying they don’t trust the vaccine because of him has a valid excuse. Note: As of today 4000 people have died from the vaccine now that is less than 1% of those who took it but you have zero chances of dying from it if you don’t take it. The covid virus has a survival rating of 99.6% for almost everyone except for the same people in danger of the Flu killing them. The numbers for covid are actually almost exactly the same as the Flu except the Flu kills a little more and the vaccine for the Flu is 40% effective and the covid vaccine is 99.8% effective. None of these facts have anything to do with race use your brains and ignore Fauci trust your doctor or family.
Fauci has been on the wrong side of almost everything Covid related. So now he’s an expert on racism? I said this in previous posts, the biggest political mistake Trump made was taking any of Fauci’s advice. In fact most times (maybe every time) Trump turned out to be correct when he didn’t take Fauci’s advice.
There is no mask big enough or tight enough to shut this little skid-mark the hell up!!