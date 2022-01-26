A Boston father of three in urgent need of a heart transplant was reportedly taken off the list because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

31-year-old D.J. Ferguson is currently staying at Brigham and Women’s Hospital awaiting the transplant, the Daily Caller reports. His father said his son “has gone to the edge of death to stick to his guns and he’s been pushed to the limit.”

“It’s kind of against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it. It’s a policy they are enforcing and so because he won’t get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant,” David Ferguson said.

D.J.’s family said he was originally at the top of the transplant list, but was deemed ineligible after his vaccine refusal due to hospital policy.

“And like many other transplant programs in the United States- the COVID-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create both the best chance for a successful operation and also the patient’s survival after transplantation,” the hospital said.

D.J. is a father of two with a third baby on the way, and is becoming too weak to move as his family considers their options.

“We are aggressively pursuing all options, but we are running out of time,” David said. “I think my boy is fighting pretty damn courageously and he has integrity and principles he really believes in and that makes me respect him all the more.”

