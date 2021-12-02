Last week, the Washington Post reported that an April 2020 examination of Facebook’s anti-racism algorithm found that roughly 90 percent of the ‘hate speech’ subject to content takedowns were statements of contempt and disgust directed at White people and men.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone defended the company’s hate speech policies saying, “The Worst of the Worst project helped show us what kinds of hate speech our technology was and was not effectively detecting and understand what forms of it people believe to be the most insidious.”

The software was supposed to detect and automatically delete “hate speech” before users saw it. The company said its algorithms proactively caught more than 80 percent of what they deemed hate speech.

But that statistic hid an undiscussed and serious problem that was obvious to researchers. The algorithm was aggressively detecting comments denigrating White people more than attacks on any other group. One April 2020 document said roughly 90 percent of “hate speech” subject to content takedowns were statements of contempt, inferiority and disgust directed at White people and men.

Why This Is Important

This internal analysis of public sentiment performed by Facebook validates what many have been saying ever since Barack Obama was elected to the presidency. Hat directed at White people for absolutely no contemporary reason is rampant and out of control.

The entire Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is predicated on a grotesque lie; that there is systemic racism toward Blacks in the law enforcement community. Even a cursory examination of FBI crime statistics dating back decades proves this allegation to be completely fabricated.

In fact, when the numbers are examined it proves – beyond doubt – that the overwhelming majority of Black homicides are committed by Blacks.

Further, a cursory examination of college admission records tells a similar tale. Blacks have been given an academic pass in a lowering of the admissions bar to almost every major college system and university in the nation. That this lowering of the bar is an amazing disservice to the Black community is completely ignored by race activists.

But these truths have taken a backseat to the racially motivated and politically opportunistic advance of Critical Race Theory, which at its core, teaches all subjected to it that White people have an “original sin” of racism built into their DNA. This theory – plagiarized from the Marxist Critical Theory – is thoroughly racist in and of itself and should be recognized as such by every human being on the planet.

While Facebook’s “hate speech detector” algorithm is being retooled for the fact it did not produce an outcome that jived with the preferred narrative, the science of the algorithm proved exactly what is going on.

Our society is being manipulated by race-baiters using racist propaganda to divide the country for political and ideological gain. It is time the overwhelming majority of us who see through this bullshit start aggressively pushing back.

