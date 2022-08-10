“What crosses the border is dangerous; the Southwest is our ‘exposed flank.’ There is a nagging fear that we’ve gone to sleep with the back door unlocked.” – Author and journalist Ted Conover

The right to seek asylum was incorporated into international law following the atrocities of World War II. Congress included most provisions of the Geneva Refugee Convention in the U.S. Refugee Act of 1980. Any person seeking asylum in the U.S. must meet the strict criteria under the provisions of the Refugee Act and must prove unequivocally that they are ‘’individually eligible’’ for U.S. asylum.

U.S. laws for those seeking asylum are clearly defined in section 1101(a)(42)(A) of the U.S. Refugee Act and affirmed by the Department of Homeland Security. Asylum seekers must demonstrate that they are unable to return to their country because of political persecution or a proven fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, government abuse or political party affiliation.

Just months before Joe Biden was elected, two of his top advisors, Susan Rice and Jake Sullivan, told the Spanish wire service EFE that all people considering making the arduous journey north to the U.S. border should wait until after the election. “Be patient a few months, help is on the way.”

While campaigning, Joe Biden said he would do away with Donald Trump’s restrictive immigration policies, but he would implement “guardrails” to avoid a massive flood of migrants running to the U.S. Biden vowed to increase border security and allow entry only to those seeking legitimate asylum.

“I will strictly enforce all U.S. immigration laws with added security for U.S. citizens.” – Joe Biden

The day after his inauguration, Biden issued five executive orders to rip down most of Donald Trump’s immigration “guardrails.” Biden’s idea of a more humane immigration plan was to permit parentless minors to enter the U.S. without proof of age or origin and with dubious asylum claims.

The BBC reports that over 250,000, of these children entered the U.S. during Biden’s first year in office.

Over the next several months, night flights of illegal minors were reported in states such as Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. State and local officials received no notice they were coming, no offer of federal aid and no option to refuse allowing them entry.

Even a blind man can see that most illegal migrants are being sent to swing or red states.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused Biden of secretly flying illegal migrants from the Mexico border to his state in the dark of night without notice. Documents obtained by CNN show most of these flights were scheduled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services without notice.

“This not only violates our immigration laws, it violates our 10th Amendment rights.” – Ron DeSantis

For decades illegal immigrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border were detained by Border Patrol agents and released. They were told to show up for immigration court. Once released, they worked at labor jobs in cities friendly to them. According to former Vice President Mike Pence, fewer than half returned for their court dates. With Biden’s open door policy, there are more than 2.6 million backlog cases with court dates now into 2030.

U.S. Rep.Vicente Gonzalez, D-TX, told Congress, “When you create a system that incentivizes people to cross our border, and release them immediately it sends a message to Central America that if you come across you can stay. The only way to protect our cities is change policy at our doorstep.”

In response to local mayors complaining about running out of money to support illegal migrants, Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona initiated an operation this year to stick it to Biden. Both states make illegal aliens sign waivers that they want to be shipped to Washington DC. They are then bused across the country, where they are delivered to the White House and Joe Biden.

More than 150 buses traveling from Arizona and Texas have transported over 6,000 illegal immigrants to the nation’s capital. According to the New York Post, this operation has cost Texas and Arizona millions in taxpayer dollars. But both governors claim the cost is a necessary expense for self preservation.

Since Biden encourages more “sanctuary cities,” illegal immigrants have been flocking to them because these cities refuse to cooperate with the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS). It is not only harder to track and cut down illegal immigration, but worse, taxpayers are footing the bill for them.

“America is not, nor ever has been, the world’s full-service homeless shelter.” – Michelle Malkin

Months after the first busload arrived, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called Biden and told him she was unhappy with all of these migrants being dropped into her city. She told Biden these people were being tricked into coming to D.C. and they were over-crowding her city’s homeless shelters. Then, she later learned that a nonprofit in D.C. had paid $260,000 to assist in relocating them to her city.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told the White House that he was shocked when he learned that 3,500 illegal immigrants were bused to his city without notice. He said, “We have no room for them in homeless shelters or money to take care of them. I believe that Washington should pay for them.”

W. W. Jacobs wrote, “Be careful what you wish for, you may receive it.” DC progressives and their allies across America spent years preparing for the day that they’d have total control of the federal government. In 2020, the great progressive god gave them COVID, a gift they “thought” would keep on giving. But instead of high octane fuel to power the progressive machine, it fizzled once COVID became a chapter in history. Now that Biden has shipped busloads of illegal immigrants to every U.S. state and has caused the highest rate of inflation in decades, voters fear progressives more than they do COVID.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-TX, who represents a Texas border district, said he “found it interesting” that northern mayors and governors are complaining about the problems illegal immigrants are causing them when he had been warning Congress for over a year that Biden’s immigration policies wouldn’t work.

“We have created too many incentives for these people to come here.” – Henry Cuellar

Now that northern big-city mayors are dealing with the same problems as the border city states, they don’t like it. Bowser said she never expected this in Washington D.C. and expects Biden to rescue her and other northern states since they did not cause these problems, he did.

Since Democrats took control of Washington, inflation is the highest in decades. Violent crime is out of control, our supply chain is broken and our foreign policy has disappeared. Now every state has been affected by our broken border policy. If this is the progressive’s Shangri La they promised us in 2020, Americans aren’t buying into it and will voice it in the midterms.

“Somehow, liberals have been unable to acquire from life what conservatives seem to be endowed with at birth: namely, a healthy skepticism of the powers of government agencies to do good.” -Daniel Patrick Moynihan