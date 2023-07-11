Equal Rights? GOPUSA Staff | Jul 11, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 17 votes. Please wait... Share:
The LGBTQ Con and deception is just to want “equality, acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
They more and more remind me of the Borg from Star trek. YUO VILL CELEBRATE US, OR ELSE!