American taxpayers learned last week the Biden administration is floating a plan to pay illegal aliens $450,000 as part of a legal settlement, a revelation that predictably angered the public over the idea illegals could become millionaires courtesy of the American taxpayer.

The proposal was first reported in The Wall Street Journal, where it appears the administration leaked a proposed legal solution to lawsuits stemming from foreign families that were separated by the U.S. Border Patrol when they were apprehended during the Trump administration.

During the Donald Trump administration, the national media saturated the news with hysterical coverage of “kids in cages” near the U.S.-Mexico border. That scrutiny came after Trump took a hardline approach to illegal alien detention with a “zero-tolerance” policy in 2018. The former president repeatedly pointed out the previous Obama administration also separated families, which is true, but fact-checkers have said Trump ramped up those separations in April of 2018. By June, however, the Trump administration reversed that policy and ended family separations.

Now comes word foreign families that sued the federal government over the separation policy are eyeing a possible legal settlement.

“You’re going to pay people half a million dollars who broke the law,” U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told Fox News, “at the same time the Biden administration is getting ready to raise taxes on the hard-working families of this country. It makes absolutely no sense.”

Other political observers viewed the leaked Wall Street Journal story as a trial balloon that would likely follow with a much smaller settlement.

“Make no mistake: The 450k number is a red herring designed to get the public to accept the basic premise of paying off illegals,” said National Pulse editor Raheem Kassam. “They’ll soon laugh it off and ‘settle’ on 50k each and Republicans will support it.”

Kassam, who commented in a Twitter post, was responding to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, who warned in his own Twitter post that Democrats want to “pay you off” if you enter the U.S. illegally.

