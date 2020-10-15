The NY Post is not backing down in the face of censorship from the big tech companies. They are now revealing emails sent to Hunter Biden about China deals:
Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by The Post show.
One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture.
Biden was identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co.
His pay was pegged at “850” and the email also noted that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.”
Read much more at the NY Post.
Hunter Biden Offered $10 Million Annually by Chinese Energy Firm for ‘Introductions Alone,’ Email Shows https://t.co/zKTHGWyOcB
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 15, 2020
Twitter Censors Again: Blocks Second New York Post Story On Hunter Biden Seeking Cash From Chinese Firm
Twitter continued its purge of the New York Post’s string of bombshell stories about Hunter Biden by censoring their most recent reporting: an article outlining how the former vice president’s son pursued deals with one of China’s largest energy companies in an attempt to cash in “for me and my family.”
The New York Post story alleges that some of the Chinese executives involved in the deal “had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service.”
Read more at The Federalist.
Unbelievable. Yesterday, @twitter blocks links to @nypost story alleging Joe Biden corruption on China.
TODAY, blocking links to ANOTHER NYPost story alleging Hunter Biden sold access to communist China for millions. I just tried to share that story. Here’s Twitter’s response 👇 pic.twitter.com/NZpw4gmcb2
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 15, 2020
Twitter is now blocking this story, which details—with documents and emails that were NOT “hacked”—how Biden sold out America to China using daddy’s name. Also, Twitter blocks all evidence that none of the documents were “hacked.” Utterly Orwellian. https://t.co/0sIOEw0AsY
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 15, 2020
NEW: Twitter has now suspended the Trump campaign's official account. https://t.co/LCbE0cNqGs
— Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 15, 2020
This will all stop if just one of these Crooked people go to JAIL.
To hell with mere jail. IMO ITS time we started putting them against a wall, firing squad style.
The Bidens thought they could get away with this because (1) a Republican administration would never again be elected, and (2) if one were elected, Republicans are feckless and would ignore the corruption. Trump upset their apple cart.
PLUS their willing Tech giant dept, would cover it all up.
AS IT Stands, how can ANYONE now, not see Twitter and Farcebook, is nothing more than another extension of the DNC?
Is there any doubt that the news media Is biased against Trump and the GOP? We can also include the social media in the mix. Makes you wonder why, and who all is getting paid off?
We’ve known this for years and neither AG Barr nor the GOP have any intention of doing anything. This will be ignored as the Klinton email scandal, Fisa abuses, crimes of the Obamaos’, Bidens’ and every other Radical Leftist have been.
Had they perused these criminals Pres Trump could have easily walked in to an easy win, which leads me to believe it’s not just the Radical Left that want him out. Now with weeks left and the Liberal Media suppressing any negative information on Biden we have a tough road ahead.
It’s not just the Dems who need to be defeated, we need to eliminate the enemy from within.
ITS getting to where i wonder, WHY THE HELL even have a ‘department of justice’, WHEN THEY ONLY EVER seem to punish conservatives, NEVER DEMOCRATS!
This is only a surprise to the faithful, the majority of us already knew there were things being hidden. What is has done is forced the social (socialist) media like fb and the little twitter bird, to actually come out of the closet with their support of leftist causes and people, out for all the world to see.
IT may sound harsh, but times like this, i’d LOVE TO SEE everyone working at farcebook/twitter, come down with an INCURABLE DISEASE, that only ever gets worse when around technology… IF THEY lived on their own off the grid, the disease would be held in abatement.
It is not only the Bidens. The Obamas and Clintons never had a real job between them. So all three families cashed in on their government connections to become part of the .1 percent. They and their enablers with whom they share the wealth and power will go to any length to eliminate someone shining a light on their corruption.
Looks like the communists at Facebook/Twitter have another 5-alarm fire to deal with.
Right now, it’s “all hands on deck” to protect Creepy Joe Biden..
The gov’t broke up Standard Oil, and AT&T. Time to do the same with Twitter, Facebook and Google.
AND not just break them up, but SEVERELY punish the hell out of those running these corps.