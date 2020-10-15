The NY Post is not backing down in the face of censorship from the big tech companies. They are now revealing emails sent to Hunter Biden about China deals:


Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by The Post show.

One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture.

Biden was identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co.

His pay was pegged at “850” and the email also noted that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.”

Twitter Censors Again: Blocks Second New York Post Story On Hunter Biden Seeking Cash From Chinese Firm

Twitter continued its purge of the New York Post’s string of bombshell stories about Hunter Biden by censoring their most recent reporting: an article outlining how the former vice president’s son pursued deals with one of China’s largest energy companies in an attempt to cash in “for me and my family.”

The New York Post story alleges that some of the Chinese executives involved in the deal “had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service.”

