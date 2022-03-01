Elon Musk on Saturday announced the launch of Starlink satellite internet, a service which will provide internet in Ukraine amid significant internet service outages.

Following the outages, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on Musk to help, Just the News reports.

“[W]hile you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” he tweeted.

Ukraine’s official Twitter account echoed the request: “Ukraine needs your support. Your stance and your actions matter.”

Musk responded by announcing the service.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” he tweeted. “More terminals en route.”

According to its website, “Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.”

“Starlink is ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable,” the description continues.

