An elementary school in Seattle canceled its Halloween parade this year because it “marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday.”
The decision to cancel the Pumpkin Parade, where students have the opportunity to dress up in costumes, came from the Racial Equity Team at Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary School after five years of discussion, Fox News reports.
“There are numerous community and neighborhood events where students and families who wish to can celebrate Halloween,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday. Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place.”
“In alliance with SPS’s unwavering commitment to students of color, specifically African American males, the staff is committed to supplanting the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day,” the statement continued.
The school’s principal, Stanley Jaskot, confirmed the cancellation.
“Halloween is a very complex issue for schools. Yes, I agree this event marginalized our students of color. Several of our students historically opted for an alternate activity in the library while the pumpkin parade took place. This was an isolating situation and not consistent with our values of being an inclusive and safe place for all our students especially students of color and those with a sensitivity to all the noise and excitement of the parade,” Jaskot said.
Instead of dressing up in costumes, this year students will partake in fall events like “thematic units of study about the fall” and reviewing “autumnal artwork,” a newsletter to parents said.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday.”
Will these socialist Democrat Fools also cancel Christmas and Easter because Atheists and Muslims do not celebrate the holiday??
This was an isolating situation and not consistent with our values of being an inclusive and safe place for all our students especially students of color and those with a sensitivity to all the noise and excitement of the parade,” Jaskot said.
OK where were these Seattle Radical socialist Democrats concerns for the students of color and those with a sensitivity to all the noise and excitement of the 2020 riots, burning and looting by people of color??
First do you know where Christianity came from. …Eygpt A Muslim country. Most all your religions are. Halloween is probably celebrated by the Pagans. Christians and Catholics hate Halloween. Why do you have such a priestly anger that they aren’t into it. Maybe instead of you getting so into guns and wars you should invest in a encyclopedia britannica set and learn something. OH and it doesn’t matter if your democrat or republican so you know how ridiculous you sound when you bring politics into a Halloween issue. Do you do that when your doctors tells you to cough.
Well, wnd13dw, I give you a grade of E- for your sadly flawed comment. First of all, Christianity is an offshoot of Judaism. Next, we go to Wikipedia:
“Halloween
Also called
Hallowe’en
All Hallowe’en
All Hallows’ Eve
All Saints’ Eve
Observed by Western Christians and many non-Christians around the world[1]
Significance First day of Allhallowtide
Celebrations Trick-or-treating, costume parties, making jack-o’-lanterns, lighting bonfires, divination, apple bobbing, visiting haunted attractions.”
And, finally, spelling. If you want to say, “you are,” but don’t want to write it out, it’s done this way: “You’re”— not ‘your.’ And, as to your implication that Scruffy’s knowledge is lacking—people who live in houses made of VERY thin glass shouldn’t even yell too loudly, much less throw stones.
I don’t know where yoi’ve been, but Christmas and Easter were cancelled decades ago.
There’s an anti-Halloween belief system that’s adhered to by African American boys? Who knew?
Jehovah Witnesses have silently excluded themselves from holidays for a hundred years; maybe if they had identified as African American boys they would have gotten more deference.
While we’re at it, let’s cancel football. I can’t participate, and I’m troubled by all the noise and activity.
YES they will try to cancel easter/christmas.. HELL IN SOME areas, they already have!
This is about the dumbest freaking thing I have ever heard of. All the kids are wearing costumes and masks and nobody can tell what the hell color they are! Must be the ignorant school teachers union who came up with this nonsensical ******** ! Their all f**king Morons!
Another school system showing off what idiocy America’s children are subjected to. It is as far removed from education as you can get.
students of color who do not celebrate the holiday.”
This was determined by WHO, and HOW, and WHEN?
Beats me. When our kids were young we lived in a military neighborhood with lots of kids. There were kids of every shade and they all went out trick or treating. Their mothers or fathers went with them if they were young. Of course, we weren’t woke, none of us, so all the kids wanted candy.
First, I’ve ever heard that black kids don’t like Halloween and I don’t believe it for a minute.
What’s the bet, its an over privileged white libtard, who MADE that claim…
Getting very weary of this Minority Rule agenda. Why do the weak-kneed Majority let themselves be bullied/conned into changing culture to appease the whims of statistically insignificant groups? Guilt? Indoctrination? Apathy? The rabid enforcement of “Diversity” is by definition DIVIDING people who in any other situation or era would just be–citizens. Classic Marxist bullying.
m
I’ve had it with the lunatic left minority dictating and the majority caving.
It’s time for us to stand up and make these minority idiots pay for their stupidity. It will take some *** kicking.
These idiots are products of the colleges and universites. Let’s go get ’em.
Read the intro and thought you gotta be ***** me. Then saw in the message is was Seattle, the left wing capital of the U.S. Nothing new there.
They cancel Halloween because it “marginalizes” black kids but not because it’s offensive to Christians…
to hell with the left coast it is the devils shangrila.
Hey WOKE Doofuses (aka, Democrats):
I don’t engage in Slavery or Racism, so YOU teaching about them, “marginalizes” ME!
Are we to understand that (in YOUR STUPID opinion) schools should ONLY teach something that applies to EVERYONE – equally?
Then, might I suggest: Reading, Writing, Arithmetic and Civics (hey, how about the CONSTITUTION: that applies EQUALLY to ALL Americans [at least by the Conservative Justices on the SCOTUS])!
So, with their twisted, shyster lawyer logic, they have decided that because certain groups don’t share our American celebrations, we mustn’t have them!
When they ban Cinco de Mayo events (the overwhelming majority of Americans have no connection to Mexico except a leaky border) and other minority religious and cultural events, then cancel the Halloween parade. Until then, FOAD!
If they aren’t going to have the Pumpkin Parade (and I don’t give a hoot one way or another if they do or don’t) how about instead of spending time “partake (ing) in fall events like “thematic units of study about the fall” and reviewing “autumnal artwork,” ” they actually teach the kids to read, write, and do math?
Everyday is Halloween with the freaks in our education system. Get them out or get your poor children out.
capt_jsea Like I said Christianity came from Egypt. Most religions are from the Middle East. Halloween is observed by the Pagans. The Jewish religion doesn’t believe Jesus came yet.
Now I can’t see where the children can’t dress up for Halloween. Those that don’t want to should be able to sit it out like they asked. No one should be forced to do anything they don’t feel right in. Just like don’t tell me Halloween is celebrated by our normal churches and religions.
Last but not least I will write a word anyway I want I didn’t ask you to be my editor.