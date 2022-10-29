Democrats are experts at projection. They maliciously blame their political opponents for what they themselves are guilty of doing or saying to no avail.

For instance, if you’re a conservative in America today who dares to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election, or any election, you’re smeared with accusations of being an “election denier,” a “proponent of the ‘Big Lie'” or an all-out “threat to democracy.” But hypocritically, if you’re a member of the almighty establishment or a Democrat like Hillary Clinton, the party’s standard-bearer in the 2016 election, you can sow distrust in U.S. elections and spread baseless conspiracy theories at will with zero consequences.

Funny how that works.

The latest appalling examples can be found at Clinton’s Twitter feed, where, Tuesday night, during the closely watched New York gubernatorial debate between Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and her GOP political rival Rep. Lee Zeldin, the “Russia Hoax” conspiracy theorist who had no qualms about using a discredited dossier to delegitimize in the outcome of the 2016 election retweeted a video from Hochul accusing Zeldin of being a proponent of the “Big Lie” and an election denier.

Hochul tweeted, “Lee Zeldin is STILL doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 election. That tells you all you need to know about his commitment to democracy.” Yet, hypocritically, Clinton not only manufactured the Russia collusion hoax against her former political opponent Donald Trump as a means to distract from her email scandal that was under FBI scrutiny at the time according to declassified documents; she also claimed in the aftermath of her historic loss the 2016 election wasn’t “on the level.”

During a 2020 interview on the Atlantic’s politics podcast The Ticket, she said, “There was a widespread understanding that this election (in 2016) was not on the level” and, “We still don’t know what really happened.”

Of course, that’s nonsense. Clinton lost the electoral vote in 2016 to Trump, 304 to 227. Nevertheless, during the interview, she continued to sow distrust in the election results by saying, “There’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover … but you don’t win by 3 million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here.’ That was a deep sense of unease.”

Clinton also said during a 2019 CBS Sunday Morning interview with Jane Pauley that Trump was an “illegitimate president.” She said, “He (Trump) knows he’s an illegitimate president. I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used — from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did,” she said. “You know, Jane, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado,” Clinton added. “And so, I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened.”

But now Clinton is trying to salvage Hochul’s reelection chances in a high-stakes, competitive gubernatorial race by accusing Zeldin of being an “election denier” to her over 31 million Twitter followers.

Talk about glass houses!

But wait, there’s more: This week, the former U.S. senator from New York and secretary of state during the Obama/Biden administration also released a video on Twitter chock-full of conspiracy theories saying the GOP has a plan to “steal” the 2024 election. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it,” Clinton warned in the video from the progressive organization Indivisible. She said, “The right-wing-controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures … the power to overturn presidential elections.”

So here she is trying to paint Republicans as “extremists” and the U.S. Supreme Court as the boogeyman while sowing distrust in state legislators. Yet when Trump questioned state electors after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Democrats and the media labeled him a “threat to democracy” for not conceding the election fast enough or engaging in a timely peaceful transfer of power post-election — accusations that were used by Big Tech to justify booting a former president from Twitter, Facebook and other social media.

Yet no matter how many tin-foil hat conspiracy theories, lies or misinformation Clinton or other Democrat politicians spread online, they are permitted to keep their social media accounts without even a fact check.

So corrupt!

Bottom line: The never-ending hypocrisy and double standards in American politics today are the real threat to democracy.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.