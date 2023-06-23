Education Goals GOPUSA Staff | Jun 23, 2023 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 1.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
Genesis 5:1-2 When God created mankind, he made them in the likeness of God. 2 He created them male and female and blessed them. And he named them “Mankind” when they were created.
Genesis 6:19-20 You are to bring into the ark two of all living creatures, male and female, to keep them alive with you. 20 Two of every kind of bird, of every kind of animal and of every kind of creature that moves along the ground will come to you to be kept alive.
The demonic insanity of this Democrat Party considers themselves gods and can create genders. The only thing these disgraceful Democrats have done is to fabricate false genders in their own minds and brainwash our children’s minds.