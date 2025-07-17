Dude, Where’s My Weed? GOPUSA Staff | Jul 17, 2025 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 7 votes. Please wait... Share:
Congressional districts in the United States are determined primarily by population, specifically using data from the decennial U.S. Census.
Apportionments: After each Census (every 10 years), the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are reapportioned among the states based on their updated populations. States that gain population faster than others may gain seats, while those with slower growth or population decline may lose seats.
The Census count EVERYBODY in a state, including illegal immigrants. This is why the Democrat cities and states have declared themselves sanctuary cities and states for illegal immigrants as to gain as many congressional representatives as possible and control congress. And this is why the treasonous Democrat sanctuary cities and states are fighting against the deportation of illegal immigrants.