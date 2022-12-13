When President Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act this week, he’ll be flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and gay drag queen story hour performer Marti Cummings, according to an invite posted by Cummings.
“To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen,” Cummings wrote in a Monday social media post, along with a photo of an invitation from Biden. The bill signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
Cummings has been a performer at the controversial drag queen story hour for years. As recently as Dec. 4, Cummings shared a photo at a drag queen story hour featuring a number of toddlers. “Despite what conservatives say, this family friend [sic] event is a way to spread joy, teach acceptance & love,” Cummings tweeted.
I love doing Drag Story Hour. Despite what conservatives say, this family friend event is a way to spread joy, teach acceptance & love. A way to bring people together. Kids just want to hear their favorite stories…keep spreading hate because I’m gonna keep spreading joy pic.twitter.com/uhdseXtAua
— Marti (@MartiGCummings) December 4, 2022
Critics of performances such as those say they often expose children to sexually inappropriate material, such as men in revealing and suggestive clothing. Despite those concerns, drag queen story hours remain popular in many deep-blue pockets of the country such as New York City, where Cummings unsuccessfully ran to be a member of the city council.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
The Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate in November with the support of a dozen Republican senators. Forty-seven House Republicans also voted for the bill, which repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act and requires the federal government to recognize gay and interracial marriages performed in the United States.
Cummings shared a photo with several other drag queens and a boy on Twitter in June, writing “Some joy for your day……Logan was one of the kids who came out to celebrate pride at @queensbotanicl – he was so excited & said he wants to perform w us next year!”
According to Cummings’s website, “Drag and Politics goes hand in hand.” Cummings ran for a seat on the New York City Council in 2021 but appeared to receive zero votes, according to Ballotpedia. In June 2020, Cummings claimed to be arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest.
—-
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBTQ crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.”
“Yet the school district, which appears to have a serious, lingering problem with sexual deviancy, is currently endorsing a drag queen story hour at a local library.
Cole and the group Detrans United are currently crisscrossing the country and pleading with trans-obsessed adults to stop their behavior because innocent children are being harmed. Wherever she has an audience, the teenager tells her story: She was first introduced to gender ideology at age 11. She took puberty blockers at age 13 and underwent a double mastectomy at age 15.
It was her own Northern California school, she says, that convinced her she was living in the wrong body.
“My body,” she told the school board, “was mutilated by an ideological cult before my 16th birthday.”
