ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS is now doing checkpoints along the Louisiana border.

12News has confirmed that anyone traveling along I-10 from Louisiana is being asked to exit at the Texas Welcome Center. Commercial traffic, including semi trucks, are able to bypass the Welcome Center checkpoint.

Traffic was flowing pretty quickly as DPS talked to motorists and asked them questions about their travel plans.

Until Sunday, DPS had only increased patrols at the border. But Gov. Abbott said in a tweet Sunday, “Now, CHECKPOINTS at La.-TX border will be used to further reduce travelers from Louisiana potentially bringing #COVID19 into Texas.”

