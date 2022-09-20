President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that signed up the U.S. government to explore transhumanism, which combines technology and the human body, with a promise of achieving “societal goals.”

It is being described like something out of a horror movie: President Joe Biden has signed Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology that will “help us achieve our societal goals, (which are) to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells, and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers.”

Jeff Dornik of the Freedom First Network says the Big Pharma private sector has been working on this technology for years, which is already troubling, but he sees a new twist because this is the federal government dabbling with turning humans into machines.

“And that they want to actually implement this,” he tells AFN, “is mind-boggling and quite shocking.”

Dornik advises the topic of “transhumanism” is a major goal for the globalist World Economic Forum, which openly and often discusses a future of global elites and compliant serfs.

Anything that organization of James Bond-like villains is pursuing causes alarm for people who demand individual liberty and national sovereignty. Sure enough, the WEF hosted a Davos conference in 2020 to discuss the “ethical and responsible application” for advances in “brain-computer interfaces.”

“What they’re actually saying is that they can control your free will,” Dornik warns. “They can control how you think, how you vote, how you shop, how do you buy. And they are essentially playing God.”

