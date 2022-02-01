New Orleans mother has created a car magnet that reads, “Don’t carjack me. Kids inside.”

Gabriella Barnetzer, a mother of four, made the magnets initially for herself and a few friends in response to the city’s recent surge in carjackings, WDSU.com and WGNO.com reported.

“It takes a long time to get them in and out of car seats,” Barnetzer told WDSU.com. “With a gun to your head, I can’t imagine having to go through something like that.”

“It’s either make a magnet or stay silent,” she added in the WGNO.com report. “I just felt like I had to do something. If even one kid has has to stop and say, this is not what I want to do.”

More parents started requesting the magnets after she showed them off on Instagram, and she now plans to sell them for $10 apiece.

“I just think it’s something people feel personal about and can’t imagine or know what they would do,” Barnetzer told WDSU.com.

Proceeds from sales will go toward extracurricular program in low-income areas.

“The solution — I don’t think it’s just simply putting kids in jail or arresting them,” Barnetzer told WDSU.com. “If that happens, there’s just going to be another group right behind them. I think it goes a lot deeper, and we need to talk about it.”

Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.