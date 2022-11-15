Despite the midterm election disaster and Democrats doing a victory dance, there still could be a path for Donald Trump to win the 2024 Republican nomination.
He will face incredible obstacles and even a possible indictment, but Trump could turn those negatives into a plus and emerge once again as a national GOP threat. Can all the negativity around Trump somehow help him win the nomination?
Recent polls continue to show Trump and President Biden locked in a close battle in a 2024 matchup, so the former president starts essentially even.
If Biden won such a big mandate – as Democrats claim — in the 2022 midterms then why is Trump still so close?
The polls also showed that 75% of American voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — which you’d think would have been ripe for a GOP takeover.
If the polls are true, there’s still a great amount of disenchantment in the nation. Yet Democrats and Biden somehow managed not to be blamed for that.
And if Trump is such damaged goods then why are Democrats even fearful of him running? You’d think they’d be egging Trump on to run.
The fact is that any other politician who’s suffered as many setbacks as Trump would have long ago abandoned any hopes of running for president — let alone winning.
Even in mainstream elements of his own party, Trump is a pariah.
But who’s going to try and block him – Mitt Romney? Charlie Baker?
Baker and other Republicans — joined by Democrats — are now engaged in an effort to ostracize Trump as too “extremist” and an “election denier.”
That was Baker’s assessment in an “exclusive” CNN interview with dour-faced Jake Tapper — that voters rejected Trump because he’s at the “extreme” edge of the party.
If you were lucky enough to catch that interview, it was like one cardboard cutout interviewing another piece of cardboard. Just too much charisma for network TV.
Baker of course would like other Republicans to be like him, essentially colluding – sorry, “collaborating” with Democrats so they get what they want.
If Republicans think Trump can win they will get behind him no matter how many insults he hurls. He’s won the White House before, and that’s something Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t claim.
But Trump is now going to be running as a “rogue” politician — the national version of James Michael Curley. That could have appeal for a lot of Republicans in 2024.
And those Democratic victory dances may turn out to be premature.
I voted for Trump in 2016 & 2020 and he did a great job of fixing our economy and our standing on the world stage. In spite of all of that, Trump will not be able to win in 2024. The reason is simple, he is dividing our Republican Party with his childish name calling of other republicans and his wanting to take credit for any thing that happens good in the country. There are too many republicans already saying they will not vote for Trump because of all of his divisive talk. Those people will not jump ship and vote democrat, but they will simply set out the election and not vote. The other big issue that Trump cannot overcome is the George Soros money that will be given to the democrat nominee no matter who it is. Soros money is what caused the midterms to be very bad for republicans and in 2024 Soros will give an absolute ocean of money to ensure that the dems win the presidency. Nowadays elections in America are all about money (see the Fetterman win for a good example). Given al, of this, Trump will not win in 2024 unless he unites the party instead of continuing to divide us. He does not have the capability of amassing enough money to overcome the Soros factor.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND PRAY THAT I AM WRONG WITH MY ANALYSIS BUT I DO NOT SEE THINGS CHANGING WITH TRUMP AT THE TOP OF THE TICKET!!!
IF mr Ego DOES stupidly run in 2024.. I WILL VOTE against him.
Trump has a fabulous record to run on.. We had peace and prosperity. He had the BEST Cabinet, composed of our country’s geniuses. I believe he lost the election due to the Media, FBI interference, and Big Tech bans. and some cheating with the ballots. Hardly fair!. HOWEVER, HE MUST STOP BAD-MOUTHING FELLOW REPUBLICANS AND ACTING LIKE A SPOILED CHILD. I would love to see a Trump/ DeSantis ticket, but, If it were between Trump and DeSantis, my vote would be DeSantis because he is a tough leader and more diplomatic.
Mine too.. Hell, i would even take Abbot over trump.