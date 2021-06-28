Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign stump in suburban Cleveland Saturday night and hit on familiar themes during a speech where he criticized current Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, calling him a “disgrace to your state.”
Trump took aim at Gonzalez and other Republicans who voted to impeach him, like Rep. Liz Cheney, along with Sen. Mitch Romney in his speech at the Lorain County Fairgrounds. Trump campaigned for his former White House aide Max Miller, who is running for Gonzalez’s House seat in the Republican primary next year.
While Trump did not mention his plans for 2024, speaker after speaker, including Miller and Rep. Jim Jordan, who attended the rally, repeatedly talked about the former president running again. Trump did not respond with the crowd chanted “four more years” during his speech.
“You have to deliver massive majorities in Congress,” Trump said in calling Gonzalez a RINO, Republican In Name Only. “Right here in Ohio, you have an opportunity to elect an incredible patriot to Congress. He grew up in this area. Max Miller loves our country and he loves the people of Ohio.”
Earlier in the rally, Miller said Gonzalez betrayed the voters who put him in office with that vote to impeach Trump and it was “something he can never come back from.”
Trump went on the criticize the Biden administration and the Democratic party, calling their agenda “radical.” He charged that Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to the U.S.-Mexico border Friday was only made because he announced that he would be going to the border next week.
“I don’t think she ever was going to go,” Trump said of Harris.
Trump said he believes voters will reject Biden and his agenda, allowing Republicans to control both branches of Congress again to stop his initiatives.
“Together we will send Biden, and the media and all the people who are so bad to our country, the Big Tech tyrants, a message they cannot ever censor, cancel, or ignore. We will take back the House. We will take back the Senate and we will take back America and we will do it soon.”
Before Trump took the stage, the crowd broke out into a chant of “lock her up” when Jordan, who was speaking at the time, mentioned Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Jordan smiled and declined to intervene.
The former president had a lot riding on the rally in GOP-friendly territory as he tried to create the magic of his past raucous rallies that helped him get elected in 2016 and nearly won him a second term in 2020.
In a sign of a split among Ohio GOP leadership and the former president, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office earlier said he would not attend the rally while Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said a family commitment kept him away.
Former Rep. Jim Renacci, who is running against DeWine in the Republican primary for governor next year, did appear along with Republican Senate candidates Josh Mandel and Jane Timken.
Give ’em hell, Trump. They either need to get off the fence and start promoting Conservative values and policies or they need to go ahead and make it official that they are Democrats.
AND name them ALL..
Trump has the guts to speak out against the RINOS. It is too bad that more Republican politicians will not speak out against the traitor RINOS!
“Trumpty Dumpty ran on the wall,
Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall,
Can all the Repub horses and all the Repub men,
Ever put Trumpty together again?”
Logic dictates we find a man with all Trump’s courage, abilities and reason and none of the ego and baggage that leaves him vulnerable to liberal attack, ? In lieu of the appearance of a champion who possessed those qualities I will stick with Trump, but long for one in 20204 without the negatives. I must say I do like what is happening in Florida and Texas as well to keep the liberals off balance and in some cases stop them in their tracks.
We need a guy like Trump who calls it like it is; If you think for one minute that the DemonRats play nice with their bought and paid for Soros “Peaceful Protestors” ANTIFA and BLM then you are in Dreamland!! President Trump make the DemonRats look like Gandhi!!
IMO IT matters not who we get. THE LEFT WILL BRUTALLY ATTACK ANY one we conservatives select…
Lets first concentrate on 2022 elections and each state making their voter laws stronger. There is NOTHING wrong with demanding voter ID voting and Proof of citizenship when registering to vote. Voter rolls should be corrected and brought up to date every two years. Mass mailed ballots needs to be ended, etc.
HELL if i had the power, it would be FEDERALLY MANDATED
A) NO mail in ballots
B) VOTER ID is required
C) YOU need to PROVE You are a US Citizen to Register to vote
D) EVERY STATE’s voter rolls MUST BE periodically checked, and purged of duplicate registrations and registrations no longer valid (cause the folk died), OR THEY LOSE ANY REPRESENTATION In the house, TIL it has been done.