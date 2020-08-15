Who knew Dolly Parton was so woke?

The country music legend has shared her views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

And she’s all for it.

Parton said she is “unequivocal in her support” of protesters within the Black Lives Matter movement, which recently gained momentum in the wake of protests over the heinous killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed Black people.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she told Billboard magazine. “And of course, Black Lives Matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

The “Jolene” singer is serious about making changes.

Famously hailing from the Smokey Mountains region, Parton has co-owned the Dollywood amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee since 1986.

In 2018, the state’s biggest ticketed tourist attraction renamed its Dixie Stampede dinner attraction as Dolly Parton’s Stampede, due to the racist connotations of the word “Dixie” and its association with the Confederacy, as well as the Dollywood Company’s plans to expand to an international market, the music industry trade magazine reported.

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” the 74-year-old singer/songwriter/actress and businesswoman confessed. “When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it the Stampede.’ As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

Her decision was long before other country music hitmakers The Dixie Chicks and Lady Antebellum decided to change their racially-charged monikers.

Speaking of the Confederacy, an online petition asking Tennessee lawmakers to erect statues of the trailblazing singer-songwriter in place of Confederate soldiers in June.

“Let’s replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together,” petitioner Alex Parson wrote on the site that sought 25,000 signatures.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.